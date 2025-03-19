On March 18, President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State, citing a prolonged political crisis that had defied previous resolutions

This marks the third time since 1999 that a Nigerian president has invoked Section 305 of the Constitution to address governance challenges

The decision has sparked interest due to Tinubu’s past criticism of such measures, which he once deemed counterproductive and politically motivated

On March 18, President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State, citing a protracted political crisis that had defied previous measures to restore peace.

In a nationwide broadcast, Tinubu stated, “No good and responsible President will standby and allow the grave situation to continue without taking remedial steps prescribed by the Constitution to address the situation in the state.”

The President emphasised that extraordinary measures were necessary to restore good governance, peace, order, and security in the state.

He noted that earlier efforts to mediate the crisis had been frustrated by the parties involved.

Tinubu invokes section 305 of the constitution

Since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999, Tinubu became the third president to invoke Section 305 of the Constitution.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had previously declared states of emergency in Plateau (2004) and Ekiti (2006) during his tenure. Similarly, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan took this step in Adamawa, Yobe, and Borno States at the height of insurgency in 2013.

Tinubu’s past criticism of emergency declarations

Interestingly, Tinubu, as the National Leader of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), had criticised Jonathan’s use of emergency powers, describing it as a “dangerous trend in the art of governance.”

He argued that such actions often carried political undertones and could alienate the people, fostering radical ideologies instead of achieving peace.

Tinubu had warned that the Jonathan administration’s approach risked setting off unpredictable consequences.

He had also criticised the federal government for failing to collaborate effectively with state governments and for using security challenges as a pretext to undermine elected officials.

Shift in perspective?

The declaration in Rivers State marks a significant moment in Tinubu’s presidency, as it contrasts with his earlier stance on emergency declarations.

While the President has justified the move as a constitutional necessity, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact governance and security in Rivers State.

About Rivers State

Rivers State, located in the southern region of Nigeria, is renowned for its rich oil and gas reserves, making it a key player in the country’s economy.

Its capital city, Port Harcourt, is a major hub for industrial and commercial activities, earning the state the nickname "Treasure Base of the Nation."

Rivers is also known for its cultural diversity, with numerous ethnic groups and traditions that contribute to its vibrant heritage.

Things to know about Rivers State’s new sole administrator

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, a seasoned naval officer and diplomat, was appointed as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State on March 18, 2025, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Born in Cross River State, Nigeria, Ibas has built a stellar reputation through decades of distinguished military service, national security leadership, and international diplomacy.

