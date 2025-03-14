Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has formally notified the State House of Assembly of his intent to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill on March 19 or another agreed date

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has formally notified the State House of Assembly of his intent to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill for legislative approval.

In a letter dated on thursday, March 13 and addressed to Speaker Martin Amaewhule, Fubara proposed to present the budget on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, or any other suitable date within the month as determined by the lawmakers.

Fubara cites Supreme Court judgment

The governor explained that his decision aligns with the recent Supreme Court ruling and the Assembly’s request for a fresh budget presentation.

He also recalled a previous attempt to present the budget at the House Assembly Quarters, where his delegation was denied access to the premises.

The letter stated:

"You may recall my unsuccessful visit to the Rivers State House of Assembly on March 12, 2025, to present the 2025 budget in accordance with the Supreme Court’s judgment. Despite sending a digital copy in advance, my team and I were denied entry, and the Clerk refused to receive a hard copy of the notice."

Fubara further pointed out that the Assembly had earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the budget presentation, even before his administration received the certified true copy of the court ruling.

Call for cooperation amid political tensions

The governor emphasized the need for all arms of government to act within constitutional provisions, urging lawmakers to prioritize the state’s development over political differences, Punch reported.

"Regardless of our disagreements, the welfare of Rivers State and its people should come first. Therefore, I formally notify you of my intention to present the 2025 budget on March 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., or any other date within March that the House finds appropriate."

Fubara concluded by expressing hope that the Assembly would consider his request and allow the presentation to proceed smoothly, Vanguard reported.

