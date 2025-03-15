An 11-man Independent Judicial Accountability Panel has tackled the Supreme Court over its judgement regarding Rivers state political crisis

The retired Justice Mojeed Owoade-led panel accused the apex court of not addressing the issue of defection involving 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly

The judicial panel gave its recommendations involving politicians, the federal government, citizens and the media

FCT, Abuja - An 11-man Independent Judicial Accountability Panel has criticised the Supreme Court judgement over the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

The panel, headed by retired Justice Mojeed Owoade of the Court of Appeal, said the apex court did not actually address the issue of the defection of the 27 lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The judicial panel made this known in a statement following its inaugural meeting in Abuja on Friday, March 14, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, the panel which included three retired justices said it carried out an exhaustive analysis of some recent cases of public interest.

“The judgement of the Supreme Court in the consolidated appeals leaves a gap as to whether the issue of the alleged defection of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly is still alive or has been settled.

“This is because the court made comments on the issue of defection without actually addressing it.”

Justice Owoade-led panel highlighted that the Supreme Court had nothing before it, as at the time of the judgement, to establish that the 27 lawmakers were no longer bonafide members of the Rivers Assembly.

It maintained that the apex court should not have commented on the issue at all since there were pending litigations on the matter.

The panel, however, ruled out the possibility of any of the parties applying for judicial review of the judgement.

“As far as the case is concerned, the Supreme Court has become functus-officio in the matter.”

“Complex and lengthy judgements of courts defy easy comprehension and therefore undermine public trust,”

Rivers crisis: Judicial recommendation

The panel recommended that politicians should avoid influencing the outcome of judicial matters.

Politicians were also encouraged to learn to accommodate one another for the interest of the country.

“Politicians should generally avoid undue influence on the judiciary and be more accommodating of each other in the interest of their people.”

It also urged the government at all levels to obey court orders and respect the fundamental rights of citizens in a democracy.

The panel also urged the citizens to get involved in activities that hold the judiciary and other government agencies accountable.

“The media should be more courageous, factual and non-partisan in investigating and reporting the role of the judiciary in our democracy,”

