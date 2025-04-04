The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the Court of Appeal's judgment that affirmed Julius Abure as the chairman of the Labour Party

The apex court gave a reason for its decision but the Labour Party maintained that the Supreme Court's verdict was misinterpreted and insisted that Abure remained its chairman

The nation's oppsotion party therefore called on its aggrieved members to respect internal mechanisms rather than resorting to court intervention

On Friday, April 4, the leadership of the Labour Party hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court, saying it validated their earlier position that political matters are internal affairs of the party.

Supreme Court sacks Abure as LP chairman

While arguing the apex court’s verdict has been largely misrepresented in the media, the party posited that Julius Abure remains its substantive national chairman.

The national publicity secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, clarified this in a statement issued in Abuja.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court on Friday, set aside the appeal court's judgment of the Court of Appeal declaring Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party.

According to the Supreme Court, the appellate court did not have the legal standing to rule on the matter, adding that the party leadership crisis remained an internal affair.

The chairmanship of Abure is being challenged by some members of the Labour Party, in which both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja have declared him authentic.

Abure remains chairman - LP

Reacting, Ifoh insisted that the apex court did not sack Abure.

He said:

“The supreme court judgment didn’t sack Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure. Rather it rightly upheld the preceding and accumulated high courts and appeal court judgments upholding the immutability of responsibility of Labour Party structures to choose its leaders.

“The implication is very clear. Abure remains the Labour Party national chairman. The question is: who are the leaders of the party? The party constitution is clear as to who are the leaders of the party. The leadership of the party has been the National Working Committee led by Barrister Julius Abure.”

Continuing, the LP spokesman said the party constitution is also clear on who has the power to call for the national convention or any national meeting.

He hinged his argument on Article 14 of the 2024 constitution as amended, which gives powers to the National Secretary of the party “to issue notices of meetings of the national convention, national executive council, the national working committee in consultation with and approval of the National Chairman.”

Why Labour Party is embroiled in crisis

Recall that the leadership crisis within the Labour Party took a fresh twist as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed that Julius Abure’s tenure as national chairman ended in June 2024.

INEC’s response followed the Labour Party’s legal challenge regarding its exclusion from the commission’s training for party agents ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The commission invalidated the Labour Party's leadership, including the results of its March 2024 national convention, citing violations of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

This was after Abure was suspended by the Edo State Executive Committee in May 2024.

LP crisis: Peter Obi responds to Abure's move

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, addressed accusations of betrayal made by Abure.

Obi, through his spokesperson Comrade Ibrahim Umar, expressed disappointment with Abure’s claims, describing them as politically motivated.

Obi’s camp reaffirmed their support for the stakeholders' actions, urging Abure to accept the outcome.

