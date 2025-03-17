The Rivers State House of Assembly has formally accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, of misconduct, citing 19 allegations

Lawmakers argue that Governor Fubara defied court rulings by operating without a legally approved 2024 budget

The impeachment threat has intensified political instability in Rivers State, with potential long-term consequences for governance and leadership. The governor's office has yet to respond to the allegations

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - The political atmosphere in Rivers State has intensified as the Rivers State House of Assembly issued a formal notice of misconduct against the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

A total of 26 lawmakers signed the notice, which was submitted to the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, on Monday, March 17.

Tension As Rivers Lawmakers Issue 19 Allegations Against Fubara, Full List Emerges

Source: Twitter

The lawmakers cited Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) as the legal basis for their action, accusing the governor of constitutional violations, reckless spending, and obstruction of legislative functions.

Key allegations against Governor Fubara

The House of Assembly outlined 19 allegations against the governor, covering a range of governance and financial infractions. Below is the full list of allegations:

1. Failure to Present the 2024 Appropriation Bill

Governor Fubara allegedly failed to present the Rivers State 2024 budget to the House of Assembly, violating Section 121(1)(2) of the Constitution.

A Federal High Court ruling also declared that no valid budget had been passed, yet the governor reportedly disregarded the ruling and continued state expenditures.

2. Unauthorized Withdrawals from the Consolidated Revenue Fund

The governor is accused of approving financial withdrawals from the state’s Consolidated Revenue Fund without an appropriation law duly passed by the Assembly, in violation of Section 120 of the Constitution.

3. Violation of Legislative Shutdown on Expenditure

Despite a legislative resolution halting government spending in July 2024, Governor Fubara allegedly continued expenditures, ignoring the Assembly’s constitutional authority, as reported by The Punch.

4. Supreme Court Ruling on Budgetary Violations

A Supreme Court judgment in February 2025 reaffirmed the Federal High Court ruling that Rivers State had no valid 2024 budget and ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Accountant General of the Federation to halt all financial disbursements to the state until a lawful budget was passed.

5. Obstruction of the Rivers State House of Assembly

The governor allegedly hindered the legislative arm from carrying out its constitutional duties, violating the separation of powers.

6. Demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex

Governor Fubara is accused of ordering and personally supervising the demolition of the Assembly complex in December 2023, in direct defiance of a Federal High Court ruling that declared the Assembly a constitutional institution that must be preserved.

7. Disregard for Court Judgments

A Federal High Court ruling in January 2024 condemned the demolition of the Assembly complex, yet the governor reportedly continued actions that undermined the legislature.

8. Supreme Court Condemnation of Assembly Demolition

In a February 2025 ruling, the Supreme Court took judicial notice of the illegal demolition, calling it a “gross violation” of a court order and denouncing the governor’s efforts to bypass the legitimate Assembly.

9. Unconstitutional Appointments Without Assembly Confirmation

Governor Fubara allegedly appointed officials into various government positions without Assembly screening and confirmation, as required by law.

10. Contempt of Court in Government Appointments

The governor reportedly appointed individuals in defiance of a Federal High Court order that prohibited him from bypassing the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly.

11. Failure to Appoint an Attorney General Through the Proper Channels

The governor is accused of appointing an Attorney General without submitting the nominee to the Assembly for confirmation, violating constitutional provisions.

12. Illegal Swearing-in of Commissioners

Governor Fubara allegedly swore in multiple individuals as commissioners without legislative screening, including appointments made in May, August, and October 2024.

13. Unlawful Appointments to the Bureau on Public Procurement

The governor is accused of appointing officials to the state’s Bureau on Public Procurement without following due legislative processes.

14. Illegal Constitution of the Local Government Service Commission

Governor Fubara reportedly appointed members of the Local Government Service Commission without the Assembly’s confirmation, violating state laws.

15. Defiance of Legislative Communications

Despite receiving multiple official letters from the Assembly demanding a reversal of illegal appointments, the governor allegedly refused to comply.

16. Withholding Salaries of Lawmakers

The governor is accused of ceasing the payment of salaries to certain lawmakers since April 2024, allegedly as a punitive measure against Assembly members who opposed him.

17. Seizure of Assembly Funds

Since April 2024, Governor Fubara has reportedly withheld funds meant for the Rivers State House of Assembly, allegedly in an effort to cripple its activities and override a Federal High Court judgment affirming the Assembly’s legitimacy.

Political implications

The allegations have heightened political tensions in Rivers State, with growing uncertainty about the governor’s future.

If the Assembly proceeds with impeachment proceedings, Rivers State may face a prolonged political crisis. The governor’s office has yet to issue a formal response to the allegations.

Fubara makes fresh allegation against pro-Wike lawmakers

Previously, Legit.ng reported Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led Rivers state government said the oil-rich south-south state is facing a gloomy future.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, said the Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly is blocking the governor from fully implementing the Supreme Court judgement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng