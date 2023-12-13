The Rivers political crisis took a new turn on Wednesday morning, December 13, as no less than 10 bulldozers moved to the state assembly complex and started demolishing the building.

This came as Edison Ehie, a factional speaker of the State House of Assembly, led other lawmakers, who were loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to hold plenary in the early morning before the commencement of the demolition, The Punch reported.

It was learnt that the factional speaker said the assembly complex was due for repairs after the explosion that rocked the building on October 30 earlier this year. Ehie noted that Governor Fubara would provide an alternative for the lawmakers to meet for the main time.

See video of the demolition here:

Source: Legit.ng