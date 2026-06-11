FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a message to African nations ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Infantino, in his message, name-dropped Senegal and Morocco as two great teams from the continent

The Teranga Lions and the Atlas Lions contested the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a message to the 10 national teams representing Africa at the 2026 World Cup, particularly Senegal and Morocco.

Africa will have 10 teams at the World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada after FIFA expanded it to 48 nations and increased CAF’s slot to 10.

Gianni Infantino during the opening press conference for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Hannah Peters.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Tunisia, Algeria, Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa and Cape Verde clinched automatic tickets, while DR Congo qualified via playoffs.

The historic number represents how far Africa has grown on the world stage, from having one representative 92 years ago to having about one-fifth of the total participants.

As noted by FIFA, South Africa will be the first African country in the line of battle when they face co-hosts Mexico in the opening match on June 11, 2026.

The match is a repeat of the opening match of the 2010 edition, exactly 16 years ago, when South Africa became the first African nation to host the World Cup.

Infantino sends message to African countries

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, during a question-and-answer session on Instagram, sent a message of encouragement to African countries ahead of the World Cup.

Infantino, while responding to the question on if he believes an African team can win the World Cup, gave a definitive answer.

“Definitely, I mean African teams are very, very strong,” he said. “Let’s not forget we have 10 African teams participating for the first time in history. In the last World Cup, it was only five, now it is 10. Some great, great players.”

The Swiss football administrator name-dropped Senegal and Morocco as the two teams everyone would mention first, but he believes others are competitive too.

“Obviously, you would mention Morocco, you would mention Senegal, but all the other teams are really, really competitive. So, maybe this is the World Cup for African teams,” he concluded.

Gianni Infantino during AFCON 2025 final. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Infantino was at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on January 18, 2026, when Senegal and Morocco competed for the AFCON 2025 final.

Senegal won on the pitch, but Morocco won their appeal and were named as champions. The case is still to be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Infantino expressed his displeasure at the unacceptable scenes that happened in the final and pushed for strict punitive measures against those found guilty.

CAF President sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent a message to the Senegalese Football Federation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The letter is part of Motsepe's efforts to foster unity in African football after the controversy in the aftermath of the AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng