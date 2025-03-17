Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration has made a fresh allegation against the Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly

Fubara's commissioner for information accused Rivers assembly of obstructing the full implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment

Joseph Johnson said the political crisis in Rivers state began after the failed attempt to impeach Governor Fubara on October 30, 2023

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led Rivers state government said the oil-rich south-south state is facing a gloomy future.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, said the Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly is blocking the governor from fully implementing the Supreme Court judgement.

Johnson made this known in a statement shortly after Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu were issued a notice of gross misconduct by the state assembly issued.

As reported by Vanguard, the Commissioner accused the Amaewhule-led Rivers assembly of deliberately preventing the execution of the court’s ruling.

“It is now common knowledge that members of the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly have, by their actions, refused to allow the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Sir (Dr.) Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, to fully implement the Supreme Court’s judgment on the prolonged political and legal battle that began after the failed attempt to impeach him on October 30, 2023.”

He said Governor Fubara’s commitment to peace despite the Supreme Court’s February 28, 2025, ruling on critical issues.

“Despite the unfavorable aspects of the Supreme Court’s judgment—particularly its unexpected comments on the contentious defection issue, which was never formally before the court—Governor Fubara has remained committed to fully implementing the ruling, no matter the challenges.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCT minister Nyesom Wike blamed Governor Fubara for fueling the political crisis rocking in the state.

Wike said he will not interfere with the Rivers Assembly in carrying out its constitutional duties, as the alleged impeachment plot against Fubara thickens.

The former Rivers governor criticised Fubara for withholding salaries and allowances of the 27 lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule, stating that it has further contributed to the Rivers crisis.

Legit.ng also reported Public affairs analyst, Amadi Anyakweh Miracle Esq., reacted to Wike's to Rivers state after his remark about the Ijaw nation.

Amadi said the implication of Wike's Thanksgiving event, which recorded a huge crowd shows the former governor still has the support of the people of Rivers state.

Recall that Wike, lawmakers loyal to him in the Rivers assembly have been in a political battle with Governor Sim Fubara.

Rivers crisis: Judicial panel tackles Supreme Court over judgement

Meanwhile,Legit.ng reported that an Independent Judicial Accountability Panel criticised the judgement of the the Supreme Court over political crisis in Rivers state .

The judicial panel accused the apex court of not addressing the issue of defection involving 27 members of the Rivers Assembly.

The panel gave its recommendations involving politicians, the federal government, citizens and the media.

