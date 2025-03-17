The Rivers house of assembly has issued a notice of “gross misconduct” on Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state, and Ngozi Odu, his deputy

It is not immediately clear when the notice was served on the governor and his deputy, but multiple credible media reports have confirmed the development on Monday, March 17

Embattled Fubara has been engaged in a protracted political battle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, for control of the political structure in Rivers state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers state house of assembly has served a notice of alleged gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

As reported by Channels Television on Monday, March 17, the state lawmakers also served a notice to Fubara's deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Rivers house of assembly has served a notice of alleged misconducts on Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu.

Rivers Assembly could impeach Fubara

The Cable also noted the development.

According to the notice forwarded to Martin Amaewhule, the speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, the lawmakers claimed the action was in line with the Nigerian constitution.

The notice reads:

“In compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and other extant laws, we the undersigned members of the Rivers State House of Assembly hereby forward to you a Notice of Gross Misconduct by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State in the performance of the functions of her office."

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict in February which favoured Amaewhule and his associates, there have been reports that the Assembly is targeting Fubara for impeachment. This is as Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), in a media live chat, said Fubara should be impeached if he has committed an impeachable offence.

The FCT minister defended his adherence to due process and justice and expressed disbelief that a small number of lawmakers could enact legislation and expect it to be upheld.

In the same vein, Tony Okocha, the chairman of the Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), called on Governor Fubara to resign or face impeachment.

The Rivers state house of assembly has issued a notice accusing the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, of alleged misconduct.

Rivers crisis: Lawmakers blast Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers state house of assembly faulted claims by Governor Fubara that he was blocked from entering the chamber to re-present the state 2025 appropriation bill.

The House said it never received any official communication from the governor indicating his interest in bringing the budget to the floor of the legislative chamber.

Enemi George, the spokesperson for the house and chairman of the house committee on information, who stated this, added that the claims of Governor Fubara were a mere comedy skit scripted to paint the House in bad light.

