Kogi Central constituents have petitioned the Code of Conduct Bureau over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senate leaders were accused of disregarding a court order and violating constitutional provisions

The petition callsed for an investigation into alleged abuse of office by Senate President Akpabio, Senate Leader Bamidele, and Senator Imasuen

A group of constituents from Kogi Central Senatorial District has lodged a formal petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen.

The petition, submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on Monday, accuses the senators of abuse of power and violation of their oath of office following the six-month suspension of their representative, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group of Kogi constituents posited that it was unlawful for the Senate to make a ruling against an alleged court injunction. Image: FB/Natasha Akpoti, Godswil Akpabio

Source: Facebook

The petitioners, operating under the banner of Aggrieved Constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District, argue that the suspension was executed in defiance of an interim court order.

They assert that the lawmakers’ actions infringed upon their democratic right to representation and contravened constitutional provisions that prohibit public officials from engaging in arbitrary acts detrimental to citizens' rights.

According to the petition, the Federal High Court had issued an interim injunction on March 4, 2025, restraining Senator Imasuen from proceeding with an inquiry into Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s alleged misconduct.

Despite this directive, the committee went ahead with the proceedings, culminating in the senator’s suspension.

The document states:

"On 4th March 2025, the Senator representing our Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, secured an interim order of injunction from the Federal High Court restraining the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, Sen. Neda Imasuen, from proceeding with the purported investigation... Despite being served with the said Court Order, Sen. Neda Imasuen disregarded it, claiming that the Court cannot interfere with the functions of the Senate."

Hearing held without Senator Natasha's presence

The petition details how the committee allegedly advanced the hearing without the presence of Akpoti-Uduaghan, hurriedly prepared a report, and presented it to the Senate on March 6, 2025.

Natasha has reported the alleged harassment to the UN.

Source: Facebook

The report recommended a six-month suspension, which was adopted despite Senate rules limiting suspensions to 14 legislative days under Order 67(4).

The petition also criticizes Senate President Akpabio and Senate Leader Bamidele for facilitating the suspension despite their awareness of the court order.

"During the consideration of this unlawful report, Sen. Akpabio, who is the Senate President, presided over its adoption despite knowing about the restraining order... Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who is the Senate leader, urged the Senate to adopt the report even when he knew about the restraining order and the Rules of the Senate," it states.

The suspension has stripped Akpoti-Uduaghan of her entitlements, security detail, and ability to function as a senator, effectively silencing the representation of Kogi Central constituents.

They call on the CCB to hold the implicated senators accountable, arguing that their actions violate the Code of Conduct for public officers as outlined in the 1999 Constitution.

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng