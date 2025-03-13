Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other officials risk jail for allegedly defying a court order, as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan initiates contempt proceedings

The Federal High Court in Abuja issued Form 48, cautioning that non-compliance with its March 4, 2025 ruling could lead to imprisonment for contempt

The court granted an interim injunction restraining a Senate investigation against Akpoti-Uduaghan and ruled that any actions taken during the case would be nullified

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, alongside the Senate Chief Whip and other officials, faces possible jail time for allegedly disregarding a court order.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has initiated contempt proceedings against them, citing non-compliance with a judicial directive.

The contempt notice, formally known as Form 48, was issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja in case number FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025.

The case lists the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, the Senate President, and Senator Neda Imasuem, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, as the primary respondents.

Court warns of imprisonment over non-compliance

In an official notice signed by the court registrar and issued under Section 72 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act 2004, the court warned the respondents of the consequences of failing to comply with the directive issued by Justice O.A. Egwuatu on March 4, 2025.

The court stated that Akpabio, Imasuem, and the Clerk of the National Assembly could face imprisonment for contempt if they do not adhere to the ruling.

According to the document, the defendants were served with the enrolled order on March 5, 2025, yet they allegedly ignored the court’s instructions and proceeded with actions that violated the judicial decision.

Legal notice on disobedience of Court order

As presented, a portion of Form 48 reads:

“TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to Section 72 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, your deliberate refusal to obey the order issued by this Honourable Court on March 4, 2025, places you in contempt. You may be committed to prison unless you comply with the ruling.”

The notice further emphasizes that despite being duly served, the respondents intentionally disregarded the court’s authority, carrying out actions in direct violation of its binding decision.

Court’s directives and interim injunction

The court had previously granted Akpoti-Uduaghan leave to serve the Senate through substituted means, including via the Clerk of the National Assembly or through publication in national newspapers.

Additionally, an interim injunction was issued to restrain the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, led by Senator Imasuem, from proceeding with an investigation against Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct related to a Senate plenary session on February 20, 2025.

The injunction remains in effect pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

Judicial orders against Senate’s actions

The court also ordered the Senate and its officials to justify why an interlocutory injunction should not be issued against them, preventing any proceedings against Akpoti-Uduaghan that could infringe on her rights and privileges as a senator.

Furthermore, the court declared that any action taken by the Senate during the ongoing legal proceedings would be deemed null and void.

UN parliament speaks on Natasha's allegation, suspension

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tulia Ackson, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), has assured the United Nations' body would take the necessary steps on the allegations the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised against the Nigerian Senate and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The IPU president made the statement in a video seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday morning, March 12. Her reactions followed Natasha's appeal to the parliament and the United Nations (UN) to intervene in her suspension, which she said was unlawful.

