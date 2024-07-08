The political crisis rocking Rivers state has taken a fresh dimension as Governor Siminalayi Fubara has dared lawmakers loyal to FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

Governor Fubara sworn in a new commissioner, Barrister Emmanuel Frank-Fubara, a few hours after he was screened and confirmed by the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led

He took the decision after the pro-Wike lawmakers accused him of breaching Section 192(2) of the Constitution

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has sworn in Barrister Emmanuel Frank-Fubara as commissioner and assigned him to the Ministry of Finance.

Frank-Fubara was screened and confirmed as a commissioner by the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led assembly earlier on Monday, July 7.

Fubara said the Oko-Jumbo-led assembly is the lawfully recognised legislative arm in the state. Photo credit: Sim Fubara/Nyesom Wike

As reported by Channels Television, the swearing ceremony was held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt at about 5 pm.

This is coming after the lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike stated that Governor Fubara breached Section 192(2) of the Constitution when he swore in members of the State Executive Council as Commissioners, Daily Independent reports.

Fubara defended his decision by stating that the Oko-Jumbo-led assembly is the lawfully recognised legislative arm in the state.

He, however, confessed that the new commissioner is not an accountant but he is dutiful and diligent.

Fubara disclosed that they met during his campaign for the governorship election in 2023.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the faction of the Rivers assembly led by Martin Amaewhule and allies to Wike has directed Fubara to re-present the 2024 budget within seven days.

Pro-Fubara lawmakers announce date to screen new commissioner-nominee

Legit.ng earlier reported that the political crisis rocking Rivers state took a fresh dimension as the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led state assembly made a bold move.

A faction of the assembly loyal to Fubara is set to screen a new set of commissioner-nominees; following the resignation of the nine commissioners loyal to Wike.

The feud between Wike and Fubara worsened following the Court of Appeal's recent judgement invalidating an order barring Amaewhule and 24 others from parading themselves as lawmakers and members of the Rivers assembly

