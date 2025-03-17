Global site navigation

Local editions

2027 Election: SDP's El-Rufai Under Fire, Details Emerge
Politics

2027 Election: SDP's El-Rufai Under Fire, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola 3 min read
  • A former Jigawa state governor and PDP chieftain, Sule Lamido, has dismissed former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai’s call for opposition leaders to join the SDP
  • El-Rufai, who recently defected from the APC to SDP, had urged prominent politicians, including Lamido, Peter Obi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to join him
  • However, Lamido strongly criticised El-Rufai's invitation, questioning the former Kaduna governor’s stance

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state, has scolded ex-Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

As reported by The Nation on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Lamido criticised El-Rufai over the former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain's call for opposition politicians to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Read also

El-Rufai opens can of worms over Tinubu's Chicago University result issues during 2023 election

Sule Lamido rejects El-Rufai’s call to join SDP
Former Jigawa governor and PDP chieftain, Sule Lamido, has dismissed a call by ex-Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, urging opposition leaders to join the SDP. Photo credit: @elrufai
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that El-Rufai, who recently announced his defection from the APC to SDP, urged those deemed opposition leaders like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rauf Aregbesola, and Rotimi Amaechi, to join him in his new political movement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, Lamido, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in an interview with the BBC strongly rejected El-Rufai’s invitation, questioning his political ideology.

Lamido said:

“With all due respect, how does he expect us in PDP to leave and join another party? The PDP that we built is the same party that made him who he is today. How can a grandson claim his grandfather knows nothing?"

'PDP is my home' - Lamido

Furthermore, the former governor stressed that, despite PDP’s internal challenges, it remained his political home.

Lamido said:

“If PDP is struggling today, it is still the party that nurtured El-Rufai. If he claims the PDP is dead, then he must remember that it is the party that gave him his political foundation. Whatever he has achieved today, PDP made it possible.”

Read also

2027 election: Source unveils El-Rufai’s plot against Tinubu, details emerge

Lamido argued that if he had any intention of leaving PDP, he would have done so in 2014 when APC was formed.

He said:

“If I didn’t join APC in 2014 when I was invited, and they left PDP out of anger, why are they now leaving APC? What has APC done to them?”

Maintaining that governance should not be driven by emotions or personal grudges, Lamido stressed that if the goal is to unseat President Bola Tinubu, it should not be based on personal grievances but on national interest.

“Leadership is about patience, foresight, and working for the peace of the people and the nation. If you allow emotions to dictate your decisions, you will never lead objectively.”

He added:

“We should not fight Tinubu just because we are angry at him or seeking revenge. Leadership should be about prioritising the country’s well-being rather than personal emotions.”

Read also

APC reacts as Buhari breaks silence after El-Rufai’s claim on defection to SDP: “Unalloyed loyalty”

Sule Lamido sends message to el-Rufai/Lamido asks El-Rufai not to fight Tinubu because he is angry or seeking revenge
Sule Lamido says the call by El-Rufai to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 should not be based on personal grievances but on national interest. Photo credit: @Fareederh_Tofa
Source: Twitter

Read more on El-Rufai:

2027 election: Source shares El-Rufai's plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the opposition privy to the ongoing developments confirmed that El-Rufai is not contesting any elective position in the 2027 election.

The source said El-Rufai is only focused on mobilising against President Tinubu's second term agenda.

One prominent associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who contested the 2023 presidential election but lost to Tinubu, and now relating with El-Rufai divulged that what the ex-Kaduna governor is interested in is sending Tinubu and his people back to Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: