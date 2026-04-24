Soma has shared a post amid his ex-lover Angel Smith’s marital crisis with her estranged partner, Tumi

The couple reportedly ended their marriage just a few hours after their lavish ceremony abroad

He also took an action in his post, and though he said little, it spoke volumes about the message he was passing

Reality show star Somadina Anyama, better known as Soma, has shared a cryptic post about his ex-lover Angel Smith’s crashed marriage with Tumi, her female partner.

Soma and Smith were an item while they were on the Big Brother Naija reality show during the All-Star season in 2023. The two were together for a while, and Smith at some point gave the impression that she was pregnant after sharing a pregnancy emoji.

Reactions as Angel Smith’s ex-male lover, Soma Anyama, shares cryptic post amid her marriage crisis with ex-wife. Photo credit@soma/@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Many alleged that Soma was the father, as they tagged him to the post. However, their relationship later ended, and Smith began flaunting Tumi, her female partner.

Soma shares cryptic post on Instagram

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Soma went biblical by sharing a scripture, Exodus 14:14: “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

The scripture suggests that God will defend and protect His people in difficult situations. Instead of panicking or trying to fix everything themselves, people are encouraged to stay calm and trust that God will handle it.

Soma takes action on his post online

In the picture he shared, Soma was sitting on a rocking chair, calm, with a glass of drink in his hand. He was seen staring at the drink at some point before looking at the camera.

He also disabled the comment section of the post to prevent people from flooding it with different opinions and interpretations.

Angel Smith’s ex-male lover, Soma Anyama, shares cryptic post, locked comment section. Photo credit@soma

Source: Instagram

This comes amid the crashed marriage between his ex-lover, Angel Smith, and Tumi.

Timeline of Angel Smith and Tumi’s marriage

A few weeks ago, social media was abuzz after Angel Smith clashed online with a fan while sharing a copy of her wedding invitation to Tumi. Videos and pictures from the lavish ceremony later circulated online, sparking further reactions.

Shortly after, Smith was seen without her wedding ring, and reports about issues in the marriage surfaced.

At some point, she was allegedly seen being interrogated by the police after it was claimed that Tumi reported her over $40.

Tumi later released a video sharing her account of events, alleging that Angel Smith’s mother played a role in the situation and that her daughter was not fully willing to settle down.

Here is the Instagram post below:

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BBNaija Angel Smith speaks about Shallipopi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Smith gushed over the music act Shallipopi while chatting with some of her housemates.

The reality show star said the singer is her kind of man. Smith revealed how she campaigned for the release of the rapper after men of the anti-graft agency EFCC whisked him away.

Appreciating the love and admiration, the talented singer asked his fans to throw their weight behind the reality star and vote for her.

Source: Legit.ng