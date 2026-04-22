Adebayo Adelabu has formally resigned as Nigeria’s Minister of Power to pursue his governorship ambition in Oyo State

His resignation letter, dated April 22, 2026, takes effect from April 30, 2026, ensuring a smooth transition

Adelabu’s exit signals a major political shift ahead of the next electoral cycle in Oyo State

On April 22, 2026, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu. The resignation will take effect from April 30, 2026, allowing time for a smooth transition.

In his letter, routed through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Adelabu expressed his gratitude and honour in serving Nigeria.

Nigeria Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu Resigns from Tinubu’s Cabinet, Breaks Silence

Source: Facebook

He wrote, “I write with a deep sense of honour and profound gratitude to formally tender my resignation as the Honourable Minister of Power of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This resignation is to take effect on 30th April 2026, in order to allow sufficient time for a smooth and orderly handover of responsibilities.”

Gratitude to President Tinubu

Adelabu thanked President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, describing his appointment as a privilege. He stated, “Your Excellency, I remain sincerely grateful for the privilege and confidence you reposed in me by appointing me to serve our great nation in this capacity. It has been a rare honour to contribute to national development under your leadership and to play a role in advancing reforms in the power sector—one of the most critical foundations of Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic transformation.”

Focus on Oyo Governorship Ambition

The former minister explained that his resignation was necessary to fully focus on his governorship ambition in Oyo State. He cited the provisions of the Amended Electoral Act 2026, which require political office holders to resign before contesting elections.

He added, “My decision to step down is informed by my intention to focus fully on my gubernatorial ambition in Oyo State. This aspiration, which dates back to 2016 during my service as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, ultimately led to my voluntary resignation from the Central Bank in 2018 in order to pursue the same goal.”

“In line with the provisions of the Amended Electoral Act 2026, which preclude political office holders from contesting elections, I consider it both appropriate and necessary to resign at this time.”

Adelabu’s exit marks a significant political development ahead of the next electoral cycle. His decision to contest the governorship election in Oyo State is expected to shape the political landscape in the region, making his candidacy one to watch closely.

Nigeria's Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu Resigns from Tinubu’s Cabinet, Breaks Silence

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu removed Finance Minister Wale Edun

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has explained why President Bola Tinubu removed Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, along with Umar Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a statement from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, the president's decision was driven by the need for "greater cohesion, synergy in governance" and more effective delivery of the Renewed Hope agenda.

Source: Legit.ng