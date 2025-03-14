As political alignments shift ahead of the 2027 elections, Adewole Adebayo has maintained that the SDP will not merge with other parties

Adebayo revealed this while reacting to El-Rufai’s defection to SDP and call for unity among opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections

In an interview, Adewole Adebayo insisted that anyone joining the SDP must adapt to the party’s principles rather than trying to reshape it

Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has announced his intention to run again in 2027.

Adebayo declares 2027 presidential ambition

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, Adebayo said SDP is not engaged in any discussions regarding a coalition with other political entities.

Adebayo said the SDP is committed to maintaining its independence and pursuing its own agenda ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

Adebayo remarked amid political realignments following the defection of Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna state governor, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the SDP.

El-Rufai had suggested the possibility of a broader opposition coalition to challenge the APC in future elections.

Adebayo welcomes El-Rufai to SDP, rejects coalition talks

Reacting, Adebayo downplayed the idea, adding that such discussions were taking place outside the SDP’s leadership.

“As a coalition, it is not within our party; maybe people are having discussions outside, and after having their discussions, they feel like they can come to the SDP and try to work within the SDP,” Adebayo said.

“We have no crisis in our party. When they were offering positions, we didn’t join them, we remained where we were. Many more will join us if you’re consistent and build your house and do not get distracted. What we are trying to do here is to ensure that whatever is chasing people from wherever they are coming from does not affect our party.”

As reported by The Cable, the former presidential candidate also made it clear that his 2027 bid was well known within the party.

Despite rejecting the idea of a coalition, Adebayo welcomed El-Rufai’s defection to the SDP, describing him as a “skilled administrator”.

“Everybody who is coming in knows I’m going to run in 2027. Even everybody at my party knows I am going to run. There is what is called seniority,” he added.

“When you join my party, you’re coming to learn from us the SDP way. You may have known politics elsewhere, but you’re joining as an ordinary member.”

El-Rufai speaks on 2027 presidency

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the former Kaduna state governor, said he has yet to discuss his 2027 presidential ambitions with anyone.

The former governor stated this in an interview while speaking on the possibility of taking on President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai recently criticised President Tinubu's administration and the APC after engaging with several opposition leaders.

