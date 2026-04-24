Yahaya Bello has endorsed Leke Abejide for a third term, citing the importance of experienced lawmakers in national decisions

The former governor of Kogi state urged Abejide to defect to the ruling APC to strengthen his political influence and opportunities

Bello highlighted the benefits of legislative continuity over political rotation for community development and project delivery

Abuja, FCT - Former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has publicly backed Leke Abejide for a third term in the House of Representatives, arguing that experienced lawmakers are better positioned to attract projects and influence national decisions.

Bello made the appeal on Sunday, April 19, in Abuja during the 50th birthday celebration of Abejide’s wife, Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide, which also coincided with the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary.

Former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello has endorsed Rep. Leke Abejide for a third term. Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

Source: UGC

The event drew political figures and stakeholders from Kogi state, prompting Bello to use the occasion to send a clear political message ahead of the 2027general elections.

Why Yahaya Bello wants Abejide re-elected

Speaking at the event, Bello said continuity in the National Assembly often produces better results for constituents than replacing lawmakers after a single term.

According to him, lawmakers become more effective with experience, stronger networks and a better understanding of how the legislative process works.

He said ranking lawmakers are often in a stronger position to chair key committees, influence policies and attract federal projects to their constituencies.

“A first-term lawmaker is still learning the ropes, but by the third term, such a person understands the system and can deliver more for the people,” Bello said.

He added that continuity would help the Yagba federal constituency consolidate ongoing projects and secure more opportunities at the federal level.

Yahaya Bello asks lawmaker to join APC

In a major political twist, Bello also urged Abejide to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng notes that Abejide is currently a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), though a faction of the opposition party led by Senator David Mark said he has been expelled.

Yahaya Bello sends message to Tinubu

Addressing Chief of Staff to President Femi Gbajabiamila, who attended the event, Bello praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and asked that his appreciation be conveyed to the president.

He said Kogi political stakeholders were aligned in supporting Abejide’s third-term ambition.

“We want him to join our party, the APC, and return to the House of Representatives for a third term,” Bello said.

‘Politics is not turn-by-turn’ - Yahaya Bello

Bello also addressed calls for political rotation in the constituency, particularly from stakeholders in Mopa-Muro who are believed to be interested in producing the next representative.

While acknowledging their aspirations, he urged them to be patient.

“It may be your turn, but there is wisdom in timing,” Bello said.

He argued that legislative service should not be treated as a “turn-by-turn” arrangement when continuity could bring more development to the constituency.

Bello ended his remarks by describing Abejide as a trustworthy and dependable leader who has served his constituents well.

He also congratulated the lawmaker and his wife on their wedding anniversary and birthday celebration, wishing them good health and many more years together.

Leke Abejide, though a member of the ADC, backs President Bola Tinubu's administration. Photo credit: @lekeabejide23

Source: Twitter

Gbajabiamila asks Abejide to scatter ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Gbajabiamila, President Tinubu's chief of staff, captured public attention after urging Abejide to remain in the ADC and scatter the opposition.

Gbajabiamila, who also spoke at Abejide's wedding anniversary, urged the Kogi-born politician to ignore the call by ex-Governor Bello to join the APC. His comment came amid the legal battle in the ADC.

The David Mark-led faction, supported by some opposition leaders, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Robiu Kwankwaso, and Rotimi Amaechi, accused Abejide and his camp, led by Nafiu Bala, of disrupting the party's structure in favour of President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng