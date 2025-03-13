Nasir El-Rufai has alleged that Governor Uba Sani's government masterminded the kidnap of his former commissioner Jafaru Sani

He also alleged that the arrest of Jafaru Sani, a former commissioner in his administration, was politically motivated due to his resignation from the APC and defection to the SDP

El-Rufai shared how Sani was detained after he was reportedly abducted by individuals who allegedly posed as police officers but did not present an official First Information Report (FIR)

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has alleged that the arrest of Jafaru Sani, a commissioner in his administration, was due to political decisions, including his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequent defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Gov Sani ‘abducted’ ex-commissioner, says El-Rufai

El-Rufai accuses Uba Sani of Kidnapping his top ally. Photo credit: Uba Sani, Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai made this claim via a statement released on his X page on Thursday, March 13.

The former Kaduna governor asserted that Jafaru Sani was taken away in broad daylight by persons falsely presenting themselves as police officers.

The incident, he said, mirrored a previous case involving another of his former officials, Bashir Saidu, who was allegedly detained for 50 days before being granted bail.

"KADUNA UPDATE: Our colleague and versatile former commissioner during the El-Rufai Administration - Mallam Jafaru Sani has been abducted in Kaduna by Uba Sani’s kidnapping gang claiming to be the police, this afternoon!

"Jafaru was remanded in prison custody by a magistrate without any police first information report or charges by the State Ministry of Justice," El-Rufai declared.

Money laundering charges: El-Rufai questions Jafaru Sani's arrest

El-Rufai shares how his top ally was kidnapped and arrested. Photo credit: @elrufai

Speaking further, El-Rufai noted that Jafaru Sani was later remanded in prison custody by a magistrate without any formal charges or a First Information Report (FIR) from the police or the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice.

The former governor further revealed that Jafaru is now facing money laundering charges — an offense he argued is beyond the jurisdiction of the state judiciary and police.

El-Rufai tweeted:

“Jafaru was remanded in prison custody by a magistrate without any police first information report or charges by the State Ministry of Justice.

“On inquiry, we have learned that Jafaru is being charged with money laundering – a federal offense that neither the State Judiciary or even the Police have jurisdiction to adjudicate or investigate.

“Jafaru’s real crime is his resignation from the APC, and joining the SDP – and having been proposed by he as the replacement ministerial nominee representing Kaduna State in August 2023.

“The tactics are similar to those used against another colleague of ours – Bashir Saidu when he was abducted on the 31st of December, 2024, and kept in captivity for 50 days before he was released on bail."

