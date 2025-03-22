The APC is set to be faced with a gale of defection of top members, who were alleged to be loyalists of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the 2027 generation election

This revelation came days after the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, dumped the ruling party for the SDP

Buhari's loyalists are said to be leaders of the defunct CPC, a faction that merged with others to form the APC before the 2015 general election

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) may have a tough time ahead of it following the defection of the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday, March 10.

El-Rufai, who was one of the loyalists of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, stated that there was a growing misalignment between the current direction of the APC and his personal values, which was his reason for dumping the ruling party.

After Nasir El-Rufai's defection, Muhammadu Buhari's loyalists are said to be planning to leave the APC because they are not satisfied with Bola Tinubu

El-Rufai raised concerns about APC

Speaking on Wednesday, March 12, the former governor said he has raised concerns about the ruling party both in private and in public. He said he came to the conclusion to dump the APC and join the SDP

However, The Punch reported that El-Rufai is not the only leader in the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) faction of the APC who is leaving the party. Recall that the CPC was the former President Buhari's bloc that formed the APC ahead of the 2015 general election.

According to The Sun, the CPC faction of the APC has insisted that they are leaving the APC because they were not satisfied with the current leadership of the party. The CPC was being controlled by four leaders, Buhari and El-Rufai were among them.

Other CPC leaders and Buhari loyalists planning to lead the APC are listed below:

Ahmed Lawal

The immediate past Senate President was said to the one of the leaders of the CPC who were key players in the formation of the APC.

Lawan, a high-ranking senator, who has been in the national assembly since 1999, has publicly denied the plan to join El-Rufai in the SDP.

Ahmed Lawan has met with Bola Tinubu

Abubakar Malami

Malami was said to be one of the leaders of the CPC bloc who was also planning to dump the ruling APC.

Recall that Malami served as the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice under the immediate past President Buhari.

Abdullahi Adamu

Adamu was said to be one of the loyalists of Buhari planning to dump the APC as the CPC bloc was said to be displeased current leadership of the ruling party.

Adamu was once a senator and two-term governor of Nasarawa state. He was the immediate past national chairman of the APC.

Presidency reacted to plot to sack Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been said to be unshaken by the coalition being formed by opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 elections.

Tinubu's spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, made this known while reacting to the announcement of the coalition at a press conference chaired by Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu is more focused on governance at the moment while describing the coalition as a group of sore losers.

