FCT, Abuja - Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state, has been critical of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lately.

El-Rufai's latest criticism came on Monday, January 27, when he alleged a plot by the ruling APC to destroy the opposition parties in the country ahead of the 2027 general election.

El-Rufai, a founding member of the APC, made the allegation while speaking at a conference in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

Some political observers have linked the former Kaduna governor's fault-findings to his inability to secure an appointment in the ruling government he helped to power.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights three former Nigerian governors who may contest against Tinubu in 2027.

1) Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai served as governor of Kaduna state from 2015 to 2023. He had served as minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.

El-Rufai also served as director of the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

After being denied a ministerial appointment in 2023 by the national assembly, the 64-year-old has somewhat detached himself from the activities of the APC.

Recently, he was involved in a "strategic meeting" with Major Hamza Al Mustapha; Shehu Musa Gabam, the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP); and Segun Showunmi, convener of the Alternative Movement.

2) Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso served as governor of Kano state from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015. After he lost his re-election in 2003, he was appointed the first minister of defence of the fourth republic, from 2003 to 2007, under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was later elected to the senate in 2015, serving one term under the platform of the APC representing Kano Central senatorial district. He then moved on to team up with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In March 2022, Kwankwaso resigned from the PDP and joined the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), his present party.

3) Peter Obi

Obi was the governor of Anambra state from March 17, 2006, to November 3, 2006, when he was impeached. He was reinstated on February 9, 2007, and continued his tenure until 2010. Obi was re-elected for his second term until March 7, 2014.

A member of the Labour Party (LP) since 2022, he was the presidential candidate in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng