President Bola Tinubu has been said to be unshaken by the coalition being formed by opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 elections

Tinubu's spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, made this known while reacting to the announcement of the coalition at a press conference chaired by Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president

According to Onanuga, Tinubu is more focused on governance at the moment while describing the coalition as a group of sore losers

Aso-Rock, Abuja - The presidency has described the coming together of opposition figures with the plan to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections as "sore losers". Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, said this while reacting to the coalition.

Onanuga's comment followed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's declaration that the opposition is ready to wrestle power from President Tinubu in 2027. Atiku stated this at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, March 20.

The presidency has said Bola Tinubu is not bothered about the coalition which was announced by Atiku Abubakar at a press conference. Photo Credit: @aonanuga1965, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

2027 elections: Atiku unveiled coalition against Tinubu

Responding to questions on whether the opposition coalition's press conference was the beginning of the coming together of opposition leaders, the former vice president said it was the birth of a coalition of opposition ahead of the next general election.

The opposition leaders present at the press conference chaired by Atiku included Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, who was represented by Yunusa Tanko. Also, present at the event was Babachir Lawal, the former secretary to the government of the federation; Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state.

Others in attendance are Segun Showunmi, the convener of The Alternative and the national secretary of the coalition of United Political Parties, Peter Ameh.

Presidency speaks on Atiku, El-Rufai's alliance

The presidency has reacted to Nasir El-Rufai's move to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 Photo Credit: @elrufai, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the development, Onanuga said President Tinubu is not disturbed by the coalition and is presently focused on governance in building a prosperous nation. He said that the president was on his way to achieving such goals. He said that the president has had many solid achievements to show to the world in two months to his midterm in office. His statement reads in part:

"Intractable problems are being tackled headlong. He cannot be distracted by the so-called coalition of politicians. They are not politicians after the public Good. It’s all about their self-interest. They are disgruntled. They are a frustrated lot. The leaders are sore losers. The coalition is an amalgam of Tinubu haters. Their agenda is to stop Tinubu.”

Atiku has been calling for the coming together of the opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 election, soon after he lost the 2023 poll. El-Rufai recently joined and championed the call after he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

See Onanuga's statement here:

List of former governors plotting against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 presidential election may not be as certain as expected as some former governors are reportedly forming a coalition against him.

The plot against Tinubu ahead of 2027 emerged following the defection of the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, from the APC to the SDP.

El-Rufai, who is a former President Muhammadu Buhari's loyalist, had called on the opposition to unite and unseat President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng