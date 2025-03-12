Claims that Donald Trump, the United States president, has ordered that President Bola Tinubu's academic records at Chicago State University should be investigated have been fact-checked

Several Facebook posts have made the claim that the US president vowed to sanction the Chicago State University should they have made a false presentation about Tinubu's records

Recall that Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University started making headlines soon after becoming the APC presidential candidate and trended even after winning the election

There have been several claims on Facebook that Donald Trump, the United States president, has ordered a probe into President Bola Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU). The CSU is a US State university in Illinois, Chicago.

One of the Facebook posts claims: "I’ve instructed my team to investigate Tinubu’s records at Chicago State University. If they’re found to be hiding anything or involved in wrongdoing, the school will be shut down. Believe me, it will happen."

Controversies on Tinubu's academic record at CSU

Tinubu's academic records became controversial and made headlines when he contested for president and became the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The Nigerian president had submitted his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which indicated that he attended the Chicago State University.

However, his political opponents and some other critics alleged that the president stole the academic records of a female named Bola Tinubu, who was a graduate of the university.

The controversy made headlines even after the February 25 presidential election in 2023. The moves to obtain Tinubu's academic records from the Chicago State University before the election failed.

US Probing Tinubu: No evidence to support claim

But is it true that the US President Trump ordered an investigation into Tinubu's academic records in 2025? Africa Check, a fact-checking organisation, has checked the claim to establish the truth.

According to the Africa Check, there is no evidence to substantiate the claim that Trump ordered the probe of Tinubu's academic records at Chicago State University.

A US Court in October 2023 ordered the CSU to release Tinubu's academic records to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the election.

Donald Trump did not make a move to probe Bola Tinubu's academic records at Chicago State University Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Atiku got Tinubu's academic records

The former vice president, who came second in the 2023 presidential election, used the academic records as one of his evidence to overturn Tinubu's election victory at the Supreme Court, but the move was not successful.

Africa Check noted that it was unlikely that Trump would have ordered an investigation into Tinubu's academic records at CSU in 2025.

Such an order from Trump would have made headlines on the local and international media, and there was no media report of the claim on Facebook. Africa Check confirmed that the report is false as there is no evidence to support the claim.

Tinubu not deporting US Citizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that the claims that President Bola Tinubu has started deporting some United States citizens from Nigeria have been fact-checked.

According to the social media claim, Tinubu's action was influenced by Donald Trump's executive order to deport thousands of people from the US.

The claim making rounds on social media did not have any credible source and no media reported it across the world.

