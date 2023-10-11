Peter Obi of the Labour Party has said the controversies around President Bola Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University have tarnished the image of Nigeria

The Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election alleged that the president has some questionable identity and needed to clear himself

Obi then called on the President to come clean and clear himself from the different questions surrounding his identity

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has lamented how the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University tarnished the image of Nigeria.

Obi's counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, accused the president of submitting a forged Chicago State University certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 election.

How Atiku goes after Tinubu's academic records at Chicago State University

Atiku had approached a Magistrate Court in the United States to compel the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Tinubu to him, his prayer was granted, and the documents were released to him.

In the affidavit the Chicago State University swore to, the school confirmed that President Tinubu attended the university within the stipulated year and also revealed his transcript while explaining the discrepancies in his name and gender.

But Atiku, at a press conference on Thursday, October 5, alleged that the certificate the president was holding belonged to a Black American woman and subsequently filed it as new evidence at the Supreme Court.

Chicago State University saga: Obi laments Tinubu's academic records

Taking the footstep of Atiku, Obi at a press conference on Wednesday, October 11, said the controversies around President Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University and other questionable identity have tarnished the image of the country.

Obi said:

"Chicago State University matter, as well as questions surrounding Tinubu's identity and many other ingrained identity issues, have further tarnished Nigeria's international image."

See video of the press conference here:

