A professional group from the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District has urged former Senate President Bukola Saraki to avoid making comments that could escalate tensions between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

The group emphasized that the ongoing legal dispute related to the matter should be allowed to run its course without external interference.

Saraki called for the Senate President to step aside to preserve the integrity of the legislative institution.

Saraki told to tone down call for parliamentary investigation

In a statement issued in Uyo on Monday, the group, led by National President Edidiong John and National Secretary Kemfon Neke, responded to Saraki’s recent press release titled "Saraki to Akpabio: Don’t Politicize, Trivialize Call for Due Process in Senate."

While acknowledging Saraki’s right to express his views, the group pointed out that the matter in question is already before the courts and should not be subjected to parallel discussions within the Senate.

The controversy stems from allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan against Senate President Akpabio, which prompted Akpabio’s wife, Unoma Godswill Akpabio, to file a defamation lawsuit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

The lawsuit, according to the group, asserts that the senator’s allegations caused reputational and emotional distress to the Akpabio family.

The statement noted that since the case is now before a competent court, it falls under the principle of sub judice, which prevents the National Assembly from entertaining discussions on the matter.

It argued that, given his experience as a former Senate President, Saraki should understand the legal and parliamentary boundaries that restrict legislative intervention in ongoing court cases.

Natasha took wrong path - group

The group further questioned the approach taken by Senator Akpoti Uduaghan in making her allegations public before formally submitting them to law enforcement or the Senate’s Ethics and Public Petitions Committee.

Natasha has received widespread backlash over the way she approached the alleged harassment.

“Rather than following due process, she aired her grievances on television, bypassing available legal channels,” the statement read.

This, it claimed, raised concerns about the intent behind the accusations, leading Mrs. Akpabio to seek legal redress.

Regarding Saraki’s call for an "open, transparent, and honest investigation" by the Senate, the group maintained that such a move would be premature given the ongoing legal proceedings.

They reiterated that the matter had already been referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, which will first determine whether the Senate has jurisdiction over the case.

The statement concluded by urging Saraki to trust the judicial process rather than making comments that could create confusion or suggest undue legislative interference.

“The Senate President is not a member of the judiciary and cannot usurp its role. The courts remain the appropriate forum for resolving this dispute.”

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

