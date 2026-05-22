A young man who left Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in his third year has earned a first-class honours degree at the University of Ibadan (UI)

Celebrating the UI graduate on X (formerly Twitter), his brother-in-law revealed that he also emerged as the second best graduating student

While at OAU, the young man was in the Department of Agriculture, and it is unclear why he abandoned his studies for physiotherapy at Nigeria's premier university

Chris Popoola, an X user, has celebrated his brother-in-law, identified as Oso K.O., on X for graduating with a first-class degree in physiotherapy at the University of Ibadan (UI), after leaving Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in year three.

According to Chris, his brother-in-law graduated from the University of Ibadan on May 19.

A man has bagged a first-class degree in physiotherapy at UI. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont, X/@ThePChris

Source: Getty Images

UI graduate left OAU Agric Department

In his tweet, Chris shared a picture of his brother-in-law, who recently completed his studies at UI, noting that he left the Department of Agriculture at Obafemi Awolowo University in his third year to study physiotherapy at UI.

Chris did not share why his brother-in-law abandoned his academic pursuit at OAU. Chris also stated that Oso emerged as the second best graduating student. Chris' tweet read:

"This is my brother In law.

"He left the department of Agric when he was in part 3 in OAU to study Physiotherapy in U.I.

"He's graduating today with First Class honours and as the 2nd best."

Chris' tweet caught the attention of X users, who joined him in celebrating his brother-in-law's academic milestone.

A University of Ibadan first-class graduate gets celebrated online. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont

Source: Getty Images

See the man's tweet below:

UI first-class graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's feat below:

@maji_muku said:

"Glory to God....nations seek him."

@JohnValentineJ2 said:

"Congratulations brother."

@deb95478 said:

"Big congratulations to him."

@AnointedToria said:

"It must not have been easy.

"Congratulations to him."

@RxMegamind said:

"Congratulations to my fellow statesman, we both stayed at Kenneth Mellanby Hall, but he left for UCH as he progressed with his studies. Wishing him the best."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan couple had graduated with first-class honours.

UI pharmacy graduate wins award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan pharmacy graduate, Chiekwe Favour, had won an award.

The young lady also mentioned her high CGPA and the exact day she was inducted into the pharmacy profession. Favour, at the beginning of her LinkedIn post, explained that on March 3, she was formally inducted into the pharmacy profession.

Aside from being inducted into the pharmacy profession at the University of Ibadan, she added that she was awarded a distinction. She continued in the viral post, while also explaining that the moment on that day is something she will never forget, as she is now a pharmacist. The young lady gave thanks to God for the journey and those who supported her in making the achievement possible.

Source: Legit.ng