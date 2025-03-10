Senate President Godswill Akpabio criticized uninformed public commentary on Senate matters, urging Nigerians to understand the facts before making statements

Akpabio defended the Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating that the suspension followed internal rules and procedures, and warned against misquoting Senate rules

Niger Delta youth leaders, led by Jonathan Lokpobiri, voiced concerns over Senate developments but reaffirmed their support for Akpabio’s leadership

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed frustration with public commentary on the internal workings of the Senate, accusing critics of being uninformed.

Drawing a comparison to football fans discussing the tactics of star players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Akpabio stressed that many people speak without fully understanding the issues at hand.

His comments came during a meeting with a delegation of youth leaders from the Niger Delta region on Friday, March 8, which followed the controversy surrounding the suspension of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio cautions Nigerians to know the facts before commenting

Akpabio defended the Senate’s decision to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating that it was in line with the chamber’s standing rules and internal disciplinary processes.

He urged Nigerians to seek the facts before making public statements about matters they don’t fully understand, The Cable reported.

“You should try to go and know the facts before you start running commentaries on television,” Akpabio said.

He likened the situation to religious matters, stating,

“If you have not studied the Bible or have nothing to do with Christianity, you cannot claim to know the Bible more than the Pope. In the same vein, if you are not an Imam, you cannot begin to quote the Quran.”

Akpabio further likened uninformed public commentary to armchair football commentary.

"People who are not well-informed sit down, just like they do as football commentators, saying, ‘Ronaldo should have come from the left to score,’ or ‘If you were Messi, you would have kicked from the centre.’ Then, they do commentaries on television," he remarked.

He added that just as people wouldn’t comment on sports without knowledge, they should avoid discussing Senate matters they do not understand, Vanguard reported.

"When it comes to matters of the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly, you cannot begin to quote what you have never seen," Akpabio stressed.

Akpabio defends Senate processes

In his defense of the Senate’s internal mechanisms, Akpabio assured that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension had been handled according to the Senate’s established rules.

He lamented the spread of misinformation, urging the public to refrain from misquoting Senate rules.

"When people are not well-informed about the procedures yet begin to debate provisions they don’t understand, it worries me," he added.

He concluded by advising the public to refrain from commenting on matters they do not fully comprehend.

"We advise members of the public to desist from running commentaries on things that they do not know," Akpabio said.

Support from Niger Delta youth leaders

Jonathan Lokpobiri, president of the Ijaw Youth Council, who led the Niger Delta youth delegation, expressed concerns over recent developments in the Senate but assured Akpabio of the region’s unwavering support.

The delegation’s visit highlighted both the regional concerns and their continued backing of Akpabio’s leadership in the Senate.

