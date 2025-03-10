Weeks after meeting with top political bigwigs, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is set to dump the ruling APC in Kaduna state

This is as a viral social media letter allegedly confirmed that the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has resigned from APC and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

A close source confirmed that all necessary arrangements had been made for El-Rufai to join the SDP today, Monday, March 10

Amid permutations for the 2027 election, an ally of the former governor of Kaduna state Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday March 10, confirmed the defection move amid a viral social media letter.

El-Rufai is reportedly set to dump the PDP after recent meetings with political bigwigs.

Defection: El-Rufai's resignation letter goes viral

In a letter making the rounds on social media, El-Rufai, purportedly announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a party which he is a founding member.

Parts of the letter entitled: “Onwards to the future”, reads:

“As a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have fond memories of working with other compatriots to negotiate the merger of political parties that created the APC. It had been my hope since 2013 that my personal values and that of the APC will align up to the time I choose to retire from politics.

“Developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party. On my part, I have raised concerns in private and, more recently, in public regarding the capricious trajectory of the party. Therefore, at this point in my political journey, I have come to the conclusion that I must seek another political platform for the pursuit of the progressive values I cherish. Today, the 10th of March 2025, I have submitted a letter resigning my membership of the APC to my ward in Kaduna, effective immediately. Subsequent to this, I had concluded consultations with my mentors, colleagues and loyalists alike about the future, and have decided to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and adopt it as the platform for our future political engagements and activities.”

Ally: El-Rufai to dump APC for SDP today

El-Rufai earlier spoke of APC led by Tinubu's govt abandoned him. Photo credit: @Diplomat_01

Interestingly, Muyiwa Adekeye, spokesperson of El-Rufai, is yet to react to the viral resignation letter.

However, sources in El-Rufai’s camp, confirmed that all arrangements have been made for the former governor to submit his resignation letter to the APC at his ward in Kaduna state.

An ally, who served as a commissioner under El-Rufai’s administration, told Daily Trust that El-Rufai would be leaving the APC for the SDP today, Monday, March 10, 2025.

“Yes, we are all aware that he (El-Rufai) will tender his resignation from APC today, Monday, 10th March 2025, and join SDP. That is all we have been waiting for,” the source said.

In a recent interview, the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) hinted at leaving the ruling APC, adding that the party had already abandoned him.

This was weeks after meeting with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and the leadership of the SDP.

El-Rufai's visits to Atiku, Aregbesola, Tunde Bakare

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, met with political leaders across different political parties, further fueling speculation about his future political plans.

El-Rufai's visit to Lagos and Abuja came days after visiting former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna

The former governor's latest trips have sparked speculations about his political future and possible strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 general election.

