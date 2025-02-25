The APC has condemned former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai for his criticism of President Tinubu and NSA Nuhu Ribadu during an interview on Arise TV

El-Rufai had expressed concerns over the implementation of Tinubu’s reforms and also alleged that the NSA and Kaduna governor Uba Sani were working against him

In a swift reaction, the APC's National Vice Chairman (South East), Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, dismissed El-Rufai’s comments and explained why he is reportedly angry with Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, for attacking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The national vice chairman of the APC (South East), Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, described El-Rufai’s criticism of Tinubu and the NSA during a Monday night interview on Arise TV, as pathetic.

El-Rufai criticises Tinubu's reforms, tackles Ribadu

Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai granted an interview on Monday, February 24.

The former Kaduna governor supports some of Tinubu’s reforms but argued that their implementation and sequencing are flawed, affecting economic stability.

“So, I have issues with many of them, and I’m in touch with many senior officials of the administration, and I give them my opinion privately.”

Nasir El-Rufai also explained why he fell out with NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state.

The former governor explained that Governor Sani was supporting Ribadu against him to actualise the NSA's presidential ambition in the 2031 election.

In his interview, the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) hinted at leaving the ruling APC, adding that the party had already abandoned him.

APC insists El-Rufai is pained the party left him

In a swift reaction to the development, Arodiogbu described the ex-governor as a grudging man whose selfish expectations were not met by Tinubu's administration.

Arodiogbu downplayed any possible impact of El-Rufai's departure from the ruling APC.

He stated thus:

“El-Rufai is a grudging man. I think his personal expectations and selfish needs of the government were not met. So, he’s grudging for that. Nothing less than this is expected. That could also define what he meant by that the party left him. He didn’t leave the party.”

Speaking further, the APC vice chairman said the former governor wouldn’t pose any form of threat to the party, adding that the APC was unbothered about losing El-Rufai to the opposition camp.

Speaking further, the APC chief said El-Rufai was pained because he was losing his loyalists to the APC, The Punch reported.

“It is not a threat at all.

“So, you can see the optics are very clear. So, if everybody, if every politician of note in the states is defecting to the APC, what do you expect? So, El-Rufai’s support amounts to nothing.’’

See the video of the interview here:

El-Rufai accuses Tinubu of appointing his ‘boys’

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nasir El-Rufai tackled President Bola Tinubu over his appointments.

El-Rufai accused President Tinubu of appointing his boys from Lagos state into political offices since assuming office.

He said there is still time for President Tinubu to correct it, but there is palpable anger in the north.

