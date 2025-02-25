Former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, said he is not the All Progressives Congress (APC)

El-Rufai explained why he will not leave the ruling APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

According to El-Rufai, many APC chieftains can no longer recognise the party they joined together before the 2015 election

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has left him stranded.

El-Rufai, however, said he is not leaving the ruling party or politics anything soon.

The APC chieftain said he might find another platform to pursue his progressive values if the ruling fails to align with his.

He stated this during an interview on Arise Television on Monday, February 24, 2025.

“I’m not leaving the APC, the APC has left me, and I am stranded and I’m not planning to leave politics. Sooner or later, I may find another platform to pursue the progressive values that I believe in.

“Maybe, if APC corrects its way, some of us may have to look at it again. But, for now, there are many of us that cannot recognise the party."

El-Rufai ruled out the option of returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to El-Rufai, the PDP has gotten worse than what it used to be.

“I don’t know where I will end up if the APC doesn’t come back to the basics. But, one thing I can tell for sure is that PDP is not a party I will go to.

“I have thought about that long ago and I have taken my decision. In fact, if anything, the PDP has gotten worse. Other parties, possibly, if the APC doesn’t sort itself.”

Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai tackled President Tinubu over his appointments.

El-Rufai accused President Tinubu of appointing his boys from Lagos state into political offices since assuming office in May 2023.

The former Kaduna governor said there is still time for President Tinubu to correct it, but there is palpable anger in the north.

Why El-Rufai missed out on Tinubu’s ministerial appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri, highlighted reasons El-Rufai wasn’t appointed a minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Omomkri alleged the National Assembly did not confirm El-Rufai as a minister because he failed security checks.

According to Omokri, El-Rufai was considered a diplomatic liability to Nigeria for allegedly threatening European Union observers with death.

