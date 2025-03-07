The suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central did not get the support of 13 of her colleagues

It was gathered that Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions moved the hearing forward unexpectedly

A top ranking Senator said it was a rush assignment and the process shows where it was heading

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 13 serving senators did not sign the suspension report of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central.

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months for violating the Senate Standing Rules 2023 (as amended).

the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions was accused of rushing the hearing on Natasha's suspension. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

As part of the suspension, her salary, security details, and access to the National Assembly will be revoked. Her office will be locked, and her aides will not receive salaries.

The suspension follows a confrontation with Akpabio over the reassignment of her seat. She can only have the suspension lifted by submitting a formal apology to the Senate.

It was gathered that many Senators, including ranking members, were absent from the hearing organized by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

As reported by Vanguard, a ranking Senator, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the committee abruptly rescheduled and moved the hearing forward unexpectedly.

The committee chaired by Senator Neda Imaseun (LP, Edo South), had initially scheduled the hearing for Tuesday, March 11.

The federal lawmaker said many senators did not attend due to a tax reform retreat organized by the Senate Committee on Finance.

“It was a rushed assignment. Why the hurry? Why didn’t the committee wait? The absence of ranking Senators from the process shows we knew where it was heading,”

The senator further questioned why the probe proceeded despite a court injunction halting the investigation.

“We are lawmakers, and we must follow due process. This was why thirteen of us refused to participate or sign the report.”

Legit.ng also reported that Reno Omokri dared Akpoti-Uduaghan to take a lie detector test to prove the authenticity of her recent sexual harassment allegations against Senator Akpabio.

Omokri referenced a 2021 incident where Akpoti-Uduaghan allegedly accused him of sexual harassment.

The former presidential aide noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan's past behaviour be considered in assessing her current accusations, calling for a lie detector test to restore credibility.

Senator Natasha blows hot as she reacts to suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reacted to her six-month suspension from the Nigerian Senate.

The Kogi Central senator said her suspension is an injustice that cannot stand.

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan has earlier accused Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of sexually harassing her.

