Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has come under attack over the manner in which he corrected a colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha, the senator representing Kogi Central in the upper chamber, rose and started speaking without introducing herself

Akpabio then reminded her that the standing rule required that the senator be recognised before speaking, adding that the chamber is not a nightclub

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has again come under fire over the manner in which he corrected Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

In a trending video clip, Senator Natasha stood and started speaking against the rejection of a big, which was against the house's standing order.

However, the Senate president corrected her, saying, "In the chamber, you must be recognised before speaking. We are not in a nightclub."

How Nigerians react to Akpabio's comment on Natasha

Akpabio's comment has generated negative reactions from Nigerians, who have taken to the video's comment section and condemned how the Senate president handled the circumstances.

Below are some of their reactions:

Gidi wrote:

"It's derogatory. The Senate President needs to apologize for this statement."

Danjuma commented:

"This is absolutely ridiculous, and he should be sued for that statement; why such a derogatory statement on her personality? This is very wrong, please."

Shafi'i Hamidu reacted:

"His choice of words is not good for a parliamentary address."

Yusuf condemned the voice vote pattern of the national assembly. He wrote:

"Sha, we are not yet serious if we are still doing “say iii” and “say nay”

"What happens to voting like normal people? It could be electronic. They can have tabs beside their mics with the result projected immediately. We do this in class here, and there are even free sites for it."

Akinfolarin maintained:

"He is right ..you need to introduce yourself by name and the senatorial district you're coming from so you can be recognized. You can't just stand up and speak without proper introducing in the chamber"

