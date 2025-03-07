The PDP has condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over allegation of sexual harassment levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned in very strong terms the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the senate over her allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The PDP alleged that the action of the Akpabio-led senate leadership against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan smacks of a desperation to cover up.

The party said it observed that the "hasty" suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan without an open investigation into the weighty allegation of sexual harassment against the senate president "not only negates the principle of fair hearing especially in parliamentary convention but also portrays the senate as an institution that endorses, condones and offers protection to reprobacy".

Also, the PDP said the "excessively harsh six-month suspension" on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan translates to denying the people of Kogi Central senatorial zone their constitutional right of being represented in the senate.

The PDP's statement reads:

"It is scandalous, and amounts to gross abuse of office and violation of the fundamentals of justice and a fair hearing for Senator Akpabio to sit as a judge in a matter in which he is the accused; a situation which validates public apprehension of a desperation by the embattled Senate President to suppress open legislative probe into the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him."

PDP calls for reinstatement of Akpoti-Uduaghan

Furthermore, the PDP pointed out that this would not be the first time Senator Akpabio, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been accused of sexual harassment.

It said:

"The current episode in the Senate reminds Nigerians of the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against Senator Akpabio by the former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Joi Nunieh.

"If Senator Akpabio has nothing to hide, what Nigerians expected of him was to clear his name by stepping aside in line with established parliamentary practice, allow and submit to an open and unbiased investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

"It is indeed a national embarrassment that the person of the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly is being mentioned in a case of sexual harassment which has now tarred the image and integrity of the highest lawmaking body in Nigeria. Ordinarily, under this situation, the senate president needs no prodding to step aside for an independent investigation to clear his name."

Given the public interest in the case, the PDP urged the senate to "redeem its image and integrity by immediately reinstating Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and ensuring an open investigation into the matter."

