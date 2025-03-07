Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has rejected her six-month suspension from the Senate, vowing to challenge the decision in court

The Senate enforced the suspension, effective from March 6, citing breaches of its rules, which led to her being barred from legislative duties, among others

The suspension has sparked widespread criticism from the Nigerian Bar Association, Atiku Abubakar, and legal experts

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central has vowed to challenge her six-month suspension from the Senate in court.

The Senate adopted a report from the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions recommending a six-month suspension for Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged violations of Senate rules.

According to the report, her suspension is to take effect from March 6, 2025. Also, the Kogi senator was barred her from legislative duties and presence at the National Assembly.

Furthermore, the senate withdrew her salaries, allowances, and security details, including locking her office for the duration of the suspension.

This comes after her clash with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangements escalated into allegations of sexual harassment and disciplinary action.

Her legal representative, Victor Giwa, criticized the Senate's decision, arguing it disregards an existing court order that barred the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges from proceeding with the case.

As reported by Punch on Thursday, March 6, Giwa maintained that the suspension lacked legal backing.

"The suspension is null and void. A valid court order was ignored by the committee, which is quite ironic for a body expected to protect the law," Giwa said.

He added that legal proceedings against the Senate’s action would continue.

"We're returning to court. The case is set to resume in two weeks, and we will formally inform the court that the Senate, including the President, acted in defiance of the law," he explained.

NBA, Atiku, and others condemn suspension

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), along with prominent political figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi, have expressed dismay over the Senate’s handling of the matter.

Chairperson of the NBA Women Forum, Huwaila Muhammad, questioned the fairness of the Senate’s decision, suggesting that Akpoti-Uduaghan may have been punished without a proper hearing.

"In the interest of justice, there must be fairness. Allegations as serious as this deserve a transparent process, not intimidation," Muhammad stated.

She further called for impartiality, noting that personal interests should not interfere in such sensitive matters.

"When a presiding officer is involved in an allegation, the right thing is to step aside and let an unbiased process take place," she added.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, speaking through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, criticized Nigerian leaders for failing to create an environment that allows women to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

Atiku expressed concern over the Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, viewing it as an attack on affirmative action.

He questioned whether a proper investigation had been conducted before the suspension, emphasizing that any society that does not fully utilize its potential by empowering women is failing.

Atiku added, "Half of our population is women, and without deliberate efforts to create opportunities for them, we are not maximizing our potential."

Peter Obi also voiced his concerns through his former media aide, Tanko Yunusa, calling the situation “disappointing.” Obi, like Atiku, expressed his disapproval of the Senate's handling of the matter.

Meanwhile, Timothy Osadolor, Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, condemned Senate President Akpabio for not stepping aside to allow an independent probe into the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Osadolor called the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan “shameful” and criticized opposition lawmakers for not speaking out when it was most needed.

He argued that Akpabio's refusal to allow an investigation undermines integrity, and he expressed disappointment over the silence of opposition senators who were reluctant to challenge the Senate leadership for fear of being sidelined.

He concluded, “It’s shameful, but I believe Natasha has made her points. The minority will eventually have their day.”

Natasaha Akpoti: Senators defend action suspension

Despite the public criticism, several senators defended the suspension, commending the Ethics Committee for its work.

Chief Whip Tahir Monguno, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro, and other lawmakers said Akpoti-Uduaghan's conduct breached Senate rules and tarnished the image of the legislative body.

"We must uphold discipline. Anything short of enforcing the sanctions could set a dangerous precedent," Monguno argued during the plenary.

Kogi senator Natasha Akpoti speaks out

Before leaving the chamber after the suspension was enforced, Akpoti-Uduaghan declared her intention to resist what she described as an injustice.

"This injustice against me will not stand. I will fight it," she said.

She declined to address journalists further as she exited the National Assembly premises.

Natasha vs Akpabio: Remi Tinubu finally reacts

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, has said that the Senate is a "matured" institution and should therefore be respected.

The president's wife commented on the abuse of office and sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, by Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central.

