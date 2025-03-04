The Obidient movement has raised concern about the allegations of sexual harassment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

Legit.ng reports that the accusation levelled against Akpabio was by Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Obidient movement urged Nigerian authorities to take Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims seriously, insisting that how the matter is handled will reflect Nigeria’s commitment to justice

FCT, Abuja - The Obidient movement has said it watched with "utter dismay" the recent turn of events in the senate, where Senator Natasha Akpoti (representing Kogi Central senatorial district), accused the president of the senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of sexual harassment.

In a recent interview with Arise Television, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said Akpabio made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, on December 8, 2023.

She claimed that the senate president took her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her in the presence of her husband.

She further alleged that Akpabio had, on a separate occasion, insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the Senate floor.

Reacting via a statement on Tuesday, March 4, by Nana Kazaure, director, strategic communications and media, Obidient movement, obtained by Legit.ng, the group said sexual harassment in the workplace is a pervasive issue that undermines the dignity, safety and well-being of employees.

The Obidient movement said:

"We commend Senator Natasha Akpoti for speaking up, not only for herself but on behalf of all Nigerian women. That she has spoken up does not necessarily make Senator Akpabio automatically guilty.

"We recognise this and urge all well-meaning Nigerians to stand with us in our call for an impartial and transparent investigation of these grievous allegations, made more so by the fact that they are levelled against the leader of a hallowed institution as the senate."

Furthermore, the Obidient movement stated that it has zero tolerance for any form of sexual discrimination and gender bias, stressing that the Nigerian senate ought to be leading the charge to foster a culture of respect and equality in our society, particularly in gender relations.

It concluded:

"We also insist that the committee set up to investigate the allegations, do so thoroughly so that in the end, justice will be not only done but manifestly be seen to have been done."

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan vs Akpabio:

Akpabio’s wife defends husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akpabio's wife, Ekaette Unoma, lambasted Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for accusing her husband of sexual assault.

Akpabio’s wife accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of lying and creating content for personal gains.

The senate president’s wife described her husband as a disciplined and jovial person who is often misinterpreted.

