President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, has paid a courtesy visit to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to Buhari, who shared the video of the visit, noted that the president's son visited along with his friend

Seyi Tinubu's visit to Buhari has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians who took to the comment section of Ahmad's post and shared their views

Nigerians have started expressing mixed reaction to the visit of President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, at his residence in Kaduna, on Tuesday, March 4.

Buhari was the Nigerian president between 2015 and 2023 when he handed over to President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023. Tinubu had secured victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Seyi Tinubu has visited Muhammadu Buhari Photo Credit: @STinubu, MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Seyi Tinubu visited Buhari

The video of the visit, which was shared by former Buhari's aide, Bashir Ahmad, generated mixed feelings from Nigerians in its comment section. Sharing the video in a tweet, Bashir wrote:

"Seyi Tinubu and his friends visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Kaduna residence."

Nigerians reacted to Seyi Tinubu's visit to Buhari

Some Nigerians took to the comment section of the tweet to commend the move of the president's son, some prayed for the former president, and others condemned the visit.

Seyi Tinubu has visited Kaduna state Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Below are some of the reactions:

Idris Abdul wrote:

"I can't wait for the day I will have the opportunity to meet this man. My brother Bashir, make this happen for me please."

Onye Igbo commented:

"Buhari was president for 8 years, and his children didn't disturb the nation with unnecessary "I am the president's son or daughter" statements, aside from the one who had an accident in Abuja. But look at what we have now. The president's children are just disturbing us anyway with nonsense events."

Lanre Usikalu reacted:

"Nice one, Seyi. Atiku's son is somewhere doing nothing reasonable. Obi's son is in the UK, getting it from behind and doing what his dad can not say in public.

"Here is Seyi, building bridges, paying homage. That's how to work! But wailers will still not learn!"

Emeka Oranache tweeted:

"Unfortunately, all this junketing and "showmanship" isn't from their personal resources. Nigeria is bleeding."

Abdulgafar Opeyemi said:

"Baba will always be loved and remembered for the goods and services has offered Nigeria. May Allah keep Baba Buhari healthy and sound."

See the video of the visit here:

Tinubu's appointee took appointment letter to Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dayo Israel, the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader who was recently appointed as the chairman of the board of governing council of Federal Medical Centre (FCM) Abeokuta in AOgun State by President Bola Tinubu, has taken his appointment letter to the president's son, Seyi Tinubu.

Israel, who was among the 44 directors Tinubu announced their appointment on Thursday, January 23, took to his social media and described Seyi Tinubu as his brother. He was accompanied by a woman to the president's son.

