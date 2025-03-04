Claimed that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan once filed a lawsuit against her husband over alleged failed marriage promises has been denied

Indemnity Partners, a legal firm, distanced itself from the trending letter that made the allegation and urged the public to stop spreading the fake news

The fake letter started spreading after Senator Natasha raised a sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

FCT, Abuja - Indemnity Partners, a legal firm, has denied a trending letter on social media, which was claimed to have been issued by the firm concerning Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom.

According to the letter, there was a squabble between the Senator and her husband before they eventually got married. The letter started trending on social media after Senator Natasha accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Indemnity Partners denied issuing viral letter incriminating Natasha

According to Leadership, the legal firm denied the letter and insisted that it was not authorised by it. The disclaimer was signed by BC Igwilo, SAN and it reads:

‘’We are solicitors for Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

Vanguard further reported that the firm urged the public to ignore the letter and its content, saying it is fake. The law firm further warned the public to desist from spreading such information, saying it meant spreading of fake news which always come with dire consequences.

A viral letter accused Natasha's husband

The letter, which has been widely shared on social media, alleged that Senator Natasha accused the traditional chief of breach of marriage promises and sought N1 billion compensation for the damages.

The fake letter surfaced on social media after Senator Natasha accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment, adding that her rejection of Akpabio's sexual advances was the beginning of her challenges at the National Assembly.

Natasha accused Akpabio

During the interview, the Senator recalled that Akpabio once told her to give him "enjoyment" so that her bill can be passed. She further mentioned that her husband was one of her witnesses.

The senator earlier had a confrontation with Akpabio where she alleged that she has been tactically silenced by the Akpabio-led leadership of the Senate following his first encounter at the plenary.

Reacting to the controversies, the Alema of Warri Kingdom said he had once approached Akpabio on the allegation with maturity after his wife told him and they all agreed to settle the matter amicably and as a family matter.

However, despite his interference, Uduaghan said Senator Natasha had continued to express concerns about the level of harassment she allegedly experienced from the Senate President. Uduaghan further stated that his wife has always been truthful, loyal and family oriented.

Saraki speaks on Akpabio, Natasha's saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for an open investigation in the saga between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

Saraki urged the leadership of the Senate to subject both Akpabio and Natasha to the Senate disciplinary committee and make the investigation.

The former Senate called for respect for the Senate standing rules and the National Assembly as an institution.

