Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic policies as 'organised hardship dressed up as reform'

The former vice president said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warnings reflected the daily struggles of ordinary Nigerians amid Tinubu's economic confusion

He urged President Tinubu's government to prioritise people-focused interventions over abstract economic theories

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described Nigeria's current economic reality as “organised hardship dressed up as reform” by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku said Tinubu’s reforms are driven by policy confusion, weak leadership, and a dangerous detachment from the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has merely put official language to what Nigerians already feel in their bones every single day.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) stated this while reacting to the latest IMF warning.

This was contained in a statement issued by Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

“At a time when Nigerians were promised renewed hope, what they have received is renewed hardship—raw, relentless, and unforgiving.

“The IMF is not breaking news; it is confirming a national emergency that this administration refuses to acknowledge.”

Atiku criticised the Tinubu administration’s obsession with abstract economic theories while ignoring the human cost.

He said many young people have degrees but roam the streets with little hope.

The ADC chieftain lamented that small businesses are folding up like a pack of cards because of electricity tariffs, taxes, and a suffocating business climate.

Atiku called on Tinubu’s administration to abandon what he described as “trial-and-error economics”.

The 2027 ADC presidential aspirant said the federal government should immediately focus on people-focused interventions to stabilise prices, revive small businesses, reduce the cost of transportation, and protect the most vulnerable.

“This is not the time for speeches. It is time for a rescue.

“Leadership must step down from its high horse and walk the dusty streets where Nigerians are struggling to breathe.”

“The true test of leadership is simple: are the people better off or worse? Today, Nigerians are worse off—far worse off. And no amount of spin can hide that truth.”

Atiku gives scathing response to Tinubu

Recall that President Tinubu was tackled over his criticism of Atiku on privatisation when he was in office.

In a scathing response, the camp of the former vice president slammed President Tinubu for implementing a policy that he once criticised.

Phrank Shaibu, the spokesperson for the former vice president, said Tinubu's criticism exposed his troubling pattern of criticism.

Tinubu accuses Atiku of trying "to privatise" ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu confronts opposition leaders over past privatisation failures ahead of the 2027 election.

Tinubu questioned Atiku's legacy and coalition's ability to lead Nigeria towards a 'New Nigeria.'

Public reactions show divided opinions on Tinubu's critique of the former vice president and coalition leaders.

Source: Legit.ng