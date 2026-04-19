JAMB has confirmed that the 2026 UTME results will be released within hours of its latest announcement

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s spokesperson, shared the update on X, urging candidates to prepare themselves emotionally and mentally

The results concern candidates who sat for the exams on April 17 and April 18, 2026

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be released shortly.

Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, shared the update on X on April 19.

JAMB releases 2026 UTME results as candidates check scores online with anticipation. Photo credit: JAMBhq/x

Source: Twitter

Statement from JAMB

In his post, Fabian Benjamin wrote:

“Good day, Dear 2026 UTME candidates. The results of those who sat for the examination on Friday, 17th and Saturday, 18th April 2026 will be released within the next three hours. Please be prepared emotionally and mentally to check your results.”

What candidates should expect

Release Timeline: Results will be available within three hours from the announcement.

Results will be available within three hours from the announcement. Examination Dates: The update covers candidates who sat for the exams on April 17 and April 18, 2026.

The update covers candidates who sat for the exams on April 17 and April 18, 2026. Preparation Advice: JAMB has urged candidates to be emotionally and mentally prepared when checking their results.

JAMB announces UTME scores while students prepare mentally to view performance. Photo credit: JAMBhq/x

Source: Twitter

Importance of the UTME results

The UTME results are crucial for admission into Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions. Candidates are encouraged to stay calm and patient as they await the official release.

JAMB has confirmed that the 2026 UTME results for candidates who wrote the exams on April 17 and April 18 will be released within hours. Students should prepare themselves to access their scores once the results are published.

Fabian Benjamin’s announcement means that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is preparing to release the first batch of 2026 UTME results very soon. Since he posted that message on April 19, candidates who sat for the exam on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18 should expect their results to be available within three hours of his statement.

This kind of communication is typical of JAMB’s practice: they often release results in phases, starting with the earliest exam dates. The emphasis on being “emotionally and mentally prepared” is a reminder that UTME results can be life‑changing, as they determine eligibility for university admission in Nigeria.

See the X post below:

UTME 2026: JAMB apologises for result release delay

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued an apology for the delay in releasing the results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on Friday, April 17, 2026.

JAMB had initially scheduled the release of the second batch of results for Saturday, April 18, 2026. However, the board failed to meet this deadline, leaving many candidates frustrated.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 19, 2026, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin explained that the delay was due to the unavailability of the board’s Chief Executive, who was engaged in an official assignment. This apology follows the earlier release of the first batch of UTME results for candidates who sat the exam on Thursday, April 16, 2026. A total of 632,788 results were made available.

Source: Legit.ng