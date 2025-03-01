Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for an open investigation in the saga between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan

Saraki urged the leadership of the Senate to subject both Akpabio and Natasha to the Senate disciplinary committee and make the investigation

The former Senate called for respect for the Senate standing rules and the National Assembly as an institution

Ilorin, Kwara - Bukola Saraki, the president of the eighth Senate, has called for the respect of the Senate and National Assembly as an institution and an open investigation in the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Natasha, in a television interview on Friday, February 28, raised the allegation against the Senate president, stating that her refusal for sexual advances from Akpabio was the beginning of her dilemma at the Senate.

Natasha accused Akpabio

She alleged that she has been tactically silenced by the Akpabio-led leadership of the Senate following his first encounter at the plenary. In one of the issues raised, the senate recalled that Akpabio once told her to give him "enjoyment" so that her bill can be passed.

Before her interview, Natasha had a confrontation with the Senate President during plenary over sitting arrangement. The issue had been referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics.

Speaking on the allegation on Saturday, March 1, Saraki called for an open investigation on the allegation and counter-allegations of sexual harassment, abuse of office and disregard for the Senate standing rules between Akpabio and Natasha.

Saraki called for respect of Senate standing order

Saraki, who advocated for the protection of the Senate integrity and the institution of the National Assembly, said there is a need to make the investigation open to ascertain the truth and protect the Senate integrity.

In a tweet, Saraki, who is a two-term governor of Saraki and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called on the leadership of the 10th Senate to subject Akpabio and Natasha to an open investigation to get to the root of the matter. He recalled that there was a precedent of such an incident when he was the Senate President

“I believe that the two parties in this dispute and their supporters in and out of the chamber should be mindful of the impact of their actions, inactions, reactions, claims, and counter-claims to be sure that nothing is done to rubbish the institution. The constitution, laws of the country, rules of the Senate as well as parliamentary conventions and practices should be adhered to in resolving the issue."

See his tweet here:

Kogi caucus begged on Natasha's behalf

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's outburst against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over sitting arrangement has been condemned by his colleagues from Kogi state.

Senator Jibrin Isah of Kogi East and Karimi Sunday Steve (Kogi West) who spoke on the matter later in the day noted that the change in her seat was due to the defection of two senators.

The Kogi senators then begged Akpabio and the senate leadership not to take any disciplinary action against her and promised to counsel her on Senate standing orders.

