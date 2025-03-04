Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that his successor would be known to the people by January 2026

Governor Makinde made this known while speaking at the 11th Omituntun Ramadan lecture on Monday, March 1

The governor, while speaking on how his successor would be known to the people, urged the religious leaders in the state to pray for the success of his administration

Ibadan, Oyo - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has said he will disclose his preferred successor in January 2026.

The governor made this known while speaking at the 11th Omituntun Ramadan lecture on Monday, March 1. The event took place at the government house arcade in Ibadan, the state capital.

2025 Ramadan lecture in Ibadan

According to The Cable, the lecture, which was titled ‘Benefits of Being a Good Neighbour: An Islamic Perspective’, was delivered by the grand chief Imam of Ogbomoland, Yunus Olushina Teliat.

Leaders from religious and political spheres of life, including former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, attended the event.

Speaking at the event in largely Yoruba language, the governor said the lecture gave him the opportunity to express his gratitude to Muslim leaders in the state over their support for his administration.

Makinde urged religious leaders to pray for Oyo

Makinde then urged the people and religious leaders to pray more for his administration and the state.

He maintained that he was not a “lame duck” and was aware of individuals who are considering pursuing “other ventures” as his administration drew close to its end.

The Oyo governor then jokingly told Abbas Oloko, a popular socialite, saying that his billboard at the Isale Alfa area in Ibadan should not be removed.

Governor Makinde then maintained that by January 2026, the billboard would carry the image of his preferred successor.

Makinde sent message to Muslims on Ramadan

The governor called on Muslims in the state to use the Ramadan season to reflect on the importance of peaceful coexistence in the society, irrespective of their religious leanings.

Governor Makinde said:

“I’m not yet a lame duck. Please leave my billboard at Isale Alfa,

“In January 2026, we know that political activities will start. I will tell you the picture of the person that will be installed there.”

When did Makinde become governor?

Governor Makinde was first elected in 2019 under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was re-elected in the 2023 general elections.

The struggle for Makinde's successor has started within the camp of the ruling PDP and the leading opposition in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

2027: What will shape Oyo governorship election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oyo state governorship election is one of the most discussed focuses in the 2027 general elections as politicians have begun to gear up for the polity.

This is as Governor Seyi Makinde will be rounding up his second tenure in office, and possible successors have continued to strategise.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, discussed factors that would influence the 2027 governorship election in Oyo.

