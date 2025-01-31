The Oyo state governorship election is one of the most discussed focuses in the 2027 general elections as politicians have begun to gear up for the polity

This is as Governor Seyi Makinde will be rounding up his second tenure in office and possible successors have continued to strategies

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, discussed factors that would influence the 2027 governorship election in Oyo

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

As Nigerian politicians began the discussion of the 2027 general elections, soon after President Bola Tinubu resumed the office of the number one citizen, the next governor of Oyo state has been one of the most discussed elections in the polity.

This is because Governor Seyi Makinde is rounding up his second tenure in 2027 and the contest for his successor would be a strong contest between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Titilope Anifowoshe has commented on Oyo state 2027 governorship election Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the development, Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, pointed out that the leading political parties, PDP and APC, would be major actors in the election, considering the unconventional history of politics in Oyo state.

Oyo 2027: Party loyalty, other determinant factors

She added that while the people are crucial in the fate of the state in 2027, conversations on governance, and party loyalty are other factors that would shape the emergence of the next governor in the state.

Anifowoshe said:

"Oyo State’s political landscape remains dynamic, with its rich history of unconventional political shifts. Indeed, the legacy of figures like the late Senator Ajimobi, who broke records with his two terms as Governor, and the current Governor, Seyi Makinde, who may follow in those footsteps, underscores the significance of this unique political ground.

"While it is difficult to predict with certainty who will succeed Governor Makinde, there are several factors at play that could shape the outcome. The political parties, especially the PDP, which Makinde currently represents, will likely play a significant role, but so too will the opposing APC, which may attempt to stage a comeback given the changing dynamics at both the state and national levels.

"One crucial point is that the people of Oyo State, hold the power to determine the outcome. I believe the election will likely be shaped by the ongoing conversation about governance, party loyalty, and most importantly, the people’s will.

"Politics is dicey but the people’s voice will, indeed, determine whether the APC will make a comeback or if the PDP will continue its hold on the state."

Ibadan explosion: Community holds candlelight possession

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ibadan people experienced a tense emotional moment on Thursday, January 16, as the residents of Aderinola Street and Adeyi Avenue held candlelight vigils for the 2024 explosion victims.

Last week, the Bodija Estate Residents’ Association announced the plan to hold remembrance possessions for the victims.

The association earlier held an interdenominational memorial service at the Bodija Estate Baptist Church, and a Juma'at prayer is scheduled for Friday, January 17.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng