Governor Siminalayi Fubara has sent message to his haters and pro-Wike lawmakers in Rivers state

Fubara said he is not afraid of been impeached from office as that is the worst that can happen to him

According to Fubara, it has gotten to the time for Rivers people to take their destinies in their hands

Port Harcourt, Rivers state – Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state said he is not afraid of anything including being impeached from office.

Fubara said the worst that can happen is to be impeached as governor of the oil-rich state.

He declared his readiness to “pay the supreme price, if it is so required” to save the state from anti-democratic forces.

Governor Fubara stated this while inaugurating the Rivers State Government House Staff Quarters in Port Harcourt on Monday, March 3, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, he warned that his administration will not look away when haters struggle to unleash violence in the State.

The governor, however, clarified that he has never subscribed to violence or asking people to indulge in lawless acts.

“No matter how we’ve been fooled in this State, it has gotten to a point when the people have to decide to take their destinies in their hands.

“Since I don’t subscribe to violence, when the time comes for us to take a decision, I will lead the course for that decision. Let me say it again: I am not scared of anything, the worst that will happen is for me to leave the office. Am I leaving the earth? Is it going to stop me from existing?

“So, I am not even bothered about that. But the right thing must be done, and must be said when the opportunity is given to us. Let me thank everyone, more especially our youths. Be strong, don’t be perturbed. I assure you, at the right time, you will hear from us.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara took decision following the Supreme Court's judgement concerning the state.

Fubara on Sunday, March 2, 2025, ordered a fresh local government election across all the 23 council areas.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor made this known during a state broadcast and explained the reason for his decision.

Rivers assembly gives Governor Fubara ultimatum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers state house of assembly on Monday, March 3, gave Governor Fubara 48 hours to present 2025 budget to the lawmakers.

The lawmakers said this during plenary in Port Harcourt amid the lingering political crisis in the oil-rich state.

Recently, the Supreme Court restored lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) as the legitimate members of the Rivers house of assembly.

