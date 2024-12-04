Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has said APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, "got a bit distracted" after the Edo and Ondo gubernatorial elections

Speaking with journalists in Akure in November after INEC announced the APC candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, winner of the Ondo election, Ganduje had declared that the APC aims to displace the PDP from Oyo and Osun states

Reacting after two weeks, Makinde played down the APC leader's remarks, saying the people are against the ruling federal party and they "will show them"

Osogbo, Osun state - As attention turns to the elections coming up in Nigeria in 2025, 2026 and 2027, Governor Seyi Makinde has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not win Oyo and Osun states.

Recall Legit.ng had reported that Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, said the ruling party will try its best to capture all southwest states.

'APC's Ganduje is distracted' - Makinde

Ganduje’s promise comes amid APC’s victory in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.

Addressing the press after the APC's triumph on Sunday, November 17, the former governor of Kano state disclosed that his party will try to win Osun state in 2026, and Oyo in 2027.

But speaking on Wednesday, December 4, during the commissioning of the Stadium Roundabout/Oke Baale Roundabout/Ilesa Garage Roundabout dual carriageway in Osogbo, Osun state, Oyo's Makinde responded to Ganduje's vow.

The Punch quoted the vice-chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum as saying:

“The people of Osun state must come first, and they have been put first. Two years ago, (2022) they made a political choice. They moved from one political party to the PDP. Then someone, I believe, got a bit distracted after the Edo and Ondo elections and said they are coming for Osun and Oyo. People, are you not waiting for them? You will show them.”

Makinde speaks on 2027 presidency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Makinde responded to rumours about his potential presidential ambition in 2027 against President Bola Tinubu.

Makinde, a second-term governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emphasised that if he has something to say about his future, he will do so publicly and will not let anyone dictate his agenda.

