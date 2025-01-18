Oyo state politics is shaping ahead of 2027 as Governor Seyi Makinde will be rounding up with his second term in office

The battle for his successor has begun, with many political bigwigs already expressing interest in their body language

However, there has been uncertainty about who will succeed the outgoing governor, who still has up to two years to spend in office

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, will be rounding up with his second term in 2027, and many political bigwigs have started to justle to succeed the outgoing governor.

Despite being two years from now, the race for the next governor of the southwest capital has started taking shape in the political realm, and the outcome appears unpredictable.

As uncertainty continued to cloud the possible successor of Governor Makinde in 2027, the names of some political actors started to emerge. Below is the list of possible successors.

Chief Jubril Dotun Sanusi

Chief Jubril Dotun Sanusi has a legacy of impacting the people of Oyo State through initiatives like the JDS Football League. These initiatives' contributions to Oyo State’s youth empowerment reflect his ongoing commitment to social and economic growth.

Although he recently announced his decision to withdraw from the 2027 race, citing a deviation from good governance. However, his decision not to run marks a pivotal moment in the state’s political landscape, raising a call for citizens to carefully consider the qualities they seek in their leaders for a prosperous Oyo State.

Senator Sharafadeen Alli

Alli is the current senator representing Oyo South senatorial district at the National Assembly. The Senator recently spoke about his cash distribution to the vulnerable. He noted that it was not the best, but it was better than doing nothing.

He acknowledged that Nigerians are going through a lot of hardship, adding that the crisis in the country would soon be over and urging the people to persevere.

Speaking on speculations that Alli was executive many projects within his district because he is eyeing the governorship seat in 2027, the lawmaker said he was elected as a senator.

He said that he was being guided by his electioneering promises to the people, promising to do more for his people.

Teslim Folarin

The former Senator was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 general election. He came second in the poll and is currently among the top contenders to succeed Governor Makinde.

Interestingly, Folarin was one of the leaders of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) who joined the APC league. He was a PDP governorship candidate in 2015 and served as senator under the umbrella party in 2007 and 2011.

Adebayo Adelabu

Adelabu is the current minister of power and earlier served as the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). His name has been mentioned among top politicians contesting for the top job.

There are claims that the power that be may support Adelabu's candidacy on the APC platform. However, there are reports that his experience at the federal level could be a push for his candidacy.

Taofeek Arapaja

The PDP chieftain is an experienced politician. He was once executive chairman of the Ibadan South East Local Government under the Zero Party and the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN) in 1997. He was also a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

Arapaja was a former Nigerian ambassador to Iraq and Jordan. He was a former PDP national vice chairman (South West) and currently the party's national deputy chairman (South).

