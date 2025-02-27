Ikeja, Lagos state - The political crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly has taken another twist as security details assigned to Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, the impeached Speaker, have been restored.

At the same time, the security personnel attached to his successor, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, have been withdrawn, raising concerns about the unfolding power struggle.

Major Drama in Lagos as Police Restore Obasa's Security Details

Obasa, who was removed from office on January 13, 2025, is now poised to make a dramatic return to his former position following high-level interventions by key figures within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC Leaders Intervene in Assembly Crisis

Sources close to the matter revealed that prominent APC leaders, including former National Chairman Chief Bisi Akande, former Osun State Governor Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Commissioner for Justice Dr. Muiz Banire, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), convened over the weekend to mediate the ongoing crisis within the assembly.

“It was at the meeting that Meranda was reportedly asked to vacate her seat. The consensus was that Obasa’s removal was illegal, and the lawmakers were directed to reinstate him," a source familiar with the discussion disclosed.

Uncertainty Looms Over Meranda’s Position

Despite the political maneuvers, Meranda has not officially resigned as Speaker. However, the recent developments suggest that her tenure may be coming to an end.

She had previously adjourned plenary indefinitely two weeks ago following a chaotic session that saw operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) storming the assembly complex.

A lawmaker who spoke on condition of anonymity noted,

“Meranda’s position has become untenable. The party leadership has spoken, and it is now a matter of when, not if, Obasa returns to the seat.”

Awaiting the Assembly’s Next Move

It remains unclear when the House will reconvene to formally effect the leadership changes.

However, political analysts believe that the restoration of Obasa’s security details is a strong indication that his return is imminent.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders within the Lagos political landscape are watching closely, with concerns over the impact of these developments on governance and stability in the state.

