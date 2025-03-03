The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked all its affiliates to be on the alert for mass action if the Bola Tinubu government implements the telecommunication services tariff contrary to the terms agreed by the 10-man committee

The NLC warned that any attempt to reclassify electricity consumers by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) would be resisted

Legit.ng reports that the NLC warned that any further increase in electricity tariff would be met with strong resistance

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to mobilise workers and citizens for a nationwide protest.

Legit.ng reports that the electricity tariff hike proposed by Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power, seeks to align tariffs for customers in the Band B and C categories with the N206/KWh rate paid by Band A customers.

However, this plan by the government was opposed by members of the organised private sector and power consumers, who wondered why the government had continued to hike the cost of commodities in various sectors of the economy.

The NLC warned the Bola Tinubu government not to proceed with its proposed electricity tariff hike, describing it as “economic violence against the working class and broader Nigerian populace.”

In a communiqué issued at the end of its national executive council (NEC) meeting in Yola, Adamawa state, on Friday, February 28, 2025, the NLC rejected what it called a “sham reclassification” of electricity consumers by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.”

The NLC accused the ministry of power and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) of attempting to force consumers into higher tariff bands under the pretext of service improvement while, in reality, deepening economic hardship.

The statement read:

“The ruling elite, acting as enforcers of global monopoly capital, are determined to further deepen the misery of the Nigerian people through incessant tariff hikes, increased taxation, and relentless economic stifling."

Labour fumes over telecom tariff hike

Beyond electricity, the NLC also expressed concerns over the recent 35 per cent increase in telecommunications tariffs.

While the congress acknowledged an agreement with the Tinubu administration to reduce the initial proposed hike from 50 per cent to 35 per cent, it remained sceptical of the government’s commitment to keeping its word.

The union further warned that if the new telecom tariffs which take effect in March 2025 are implemented contrary to the agreed terms, it would enforce compliance using all necessary instruments.

