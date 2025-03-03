As Tinubu Steers the Ship of Nigeria, NLC Threatens Fresh Protest, Gives Reasons
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked all its affiliates to be on the alert for mass action if the Bola Tinubu government implements the telecommunication services tariff contrary to the terms agreed by the 10-man committee
- The NLC warned that any attempt to reclassify electricity consumers by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) would be resisted
- Legit.ng reports that the NLC warned that any further increase in electricity tariff would be met with strong resistance
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's elections, politics, and governance.
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to mobilise workers and citizens for a nationwide protest.
Legit.ng reports that the electricity tariff hike proposed by Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power, seeks to align tariffs for customers in the Band B and C categories with the N206/KWh rate paid by Band A customers.
However, this plan by the government was opposed by members of the organised private sector and power consumers, who wondered why the government had continued to hike the cost of commodities in various sectors of the economy.
The NLC warned the Bola Tinubu government not to proceed with its proposed electricity tariff hike, describing it as “economic violence against the working class and broader Nigerian populace.”
In a communiqué issued at the end of its national executive council (NEC) meeting in Yola, Adamawa state, on Friday, February 28, 2025, the NLC rejected what it called a “sham reclassification” of electricity consumers by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.”
The Punch noted the NLC's grouse in a report on Monday, March 3.
The NLC accused the ministry of power and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) of attempting to force consumers into higher tariff bands under the pretext of service improvement while, in reality, deepening economic hardship.
The statement read:
“The ruling elite, acting as enforcers of global monopoly capital, are determined to further deepen the misery of the Nigerian people through incessant tariff hikes, increased taxation, and relentless economic stifling."
Labour fumes over telecom tariff hike
Beyond electricity, the NLC also expressed concerns over the recent 35 per cent increase in telecommunications tariffs.
While the congress acknowledged an agreement with the Tinubu administration to reduce the initial proposed hike from 50 per cent to 35 per cent, it remained sceptical of the government’s commitment to keeping its word.
The union further warned that if the new telecom tariffs which take effect in March 2025 are implemented contrary to the agreed terms, it would enforce compliance using all necessary instruments.
Labour pushes for minimum wage increase in 2025
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Festus Osifo, president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), said that organised labour is pushing for an annual increase in the national minimum wage paid to workers in Nigeria.
Osifo explained that it is important that the minimum wage paid to workers reflects a rise in inflation every year.
The TUC boss stated that members of the organisation as well as their colleagues in the NLC have begun talks on the issue.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.