Rep Finally Intervenes, Gives Directive to Multichoice Over New DStv, GOtv Subscription Prices
Industry

by  Zainab Iwayemi 3 min read
  • MultiChoice Nigeria has been asked by the House of Representatives to stop raising the price of DStv and GOtv bundle
  • The proposal was passed following a voice vote by Speaker of the House Tajudeen Abbas

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The House of Representatives has requested that MultiChoice Nigeria halt the increase in DStv and GOtv package subscription costs.

the house ordered the information committee to look into Multichoice's "arbitrary increase in subscription prices." Photo Credit: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc
Source: Getty Images

After a motion of urgent public interest, sponsored by Edo state lawmaker Esosa Lyawe, was adopted, the resolution was passed by the lower legislative house in a plenary session, The Cable reported.

MultiChoice had earlier announced a pricing hike for its DStv and GOtv subscriptions on February 24.

The change was made over a year after the company raised its subscription prices.

In the most recent pricing change, the pay-TV company stated that users on Compact+ would pay N30,000, up from N25,000, and those on the DStv premium bouquet would pay N44,500, up from the existing rate of N37,000.

Customers would now pay N19,000 instead of N17,000 for the Compact bouquet.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) ordered MultiChoice on February 27 to keep its subscription rates the same until the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into the pricing increase.

HOR reacts

Moving the motion, Lyawe stated that price rises always have a broad effect and put consumers under excessive pressure because of Multichoice's dominating position in the pay-TV industry.

The recent hike has triggered widespread criticism from subscribers, “many of whom have taken to social media to express their frustration over frequent price hikes without a corresponding improvement in service quality and the seeming aloof stance of the government towards the situation”.

After being subjected to a voice vote by Speaker of the House Tajudeen Abbas, the motion was approved.

In order to guarantee the adoption of cost-effective policies in the pay-TV industry for consumers, the house ordered the information committee to look into Multichoice's "arbitrary increase in subscription prices."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice Nigeria has begun the new subscription price for DStv and GOtv customers despite the order by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to halt the new rate pending investigation.

Rep Gives Directive to Multichoice Over New DStv, GOtv Subscription Prices
House of rep insinuated that price rises always have a broad effect. Photo Credit: Juanma hache
Source: Getty Images

Findings by Legit.ng show that the new rates became effective on Saturday, March 1, 2025, as per the MultiChoice announcement.

According to the new rates, subscribers will pay N44,500 for Premium, from N37,000, 19,000 for Compact 15,000, Compact Confam will pay N11,000 from N9,000, Yanga subscribers will pay N6,000 from N5,100 and Padi subscribers pay N4,400 from N3,600.

Multichoice writes off $21m in Heritage Bank

Legit.ng reported that following the liquidation of Nigeria's Heritage Bank earlier this year, MultiChoice Group Limited has written off $21 million that was deposited in the bank.

The company's interim financial results for the half-year that ended on September 30, 2024, included this information.

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria's revocation of Heritage Bank's operating license, which essentially closed the bank, the amount was deemed irrecoverable.

