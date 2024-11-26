Kano state government on Tuesday, November 26, commenced the implementation of the newly-approved N71,000 minimum wage for civil servants

This move comes less than a month after receiving and approving the recommendations of a special committee set up to review the minimum wage

In view of Tuesday's update from the ruling New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) administration, Legit.ng highlights four key things to note

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Kano, Kano state - The Kano government on Tuesday, November 26, commenced the implementation of the new N71,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

Civil servants in the colossal northern state received alerts for November salary, with the full implementation of the N71,000 minimum wage promised by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Kano government implements N71,000 minimum wage for civil servants. Photo credit: @babarh

Source: Twitter

Against the backdrop of the government's action vis-à-vis the new minimum wage, Legit.ng notes four noteworthy elements, as shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Abdullahi Ibrahim, the senior special assistant (SSA) on digital media to Governor Yusuf.

Check them out below:

N71,000 minimum wage implemented. All doctors' salaries paid through the revised CONMESS salary structure. 20,000 teachers promoted to the next level. Minimum payment for pensioners increased from N5000 to N20,000.

N71k minimum wage: Kano NLC hails govt

Meanwhile, the Kano state council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended Governor Yusuf for fulfilling his promise to implement the new N71,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday night, November 26, the NLC described the government's action as a significant step in improving the welfare and living standards of the state workforce.

Kabiru Inuwa, the state chairman of the NLC, thanked Governor Yusuf for 'prioritising the needs of workers and demonstrating exceptional leadership'.

His words:

“This implementation will undoubtedly boost the morale of workers, upgrade local spending, and contribute to the overall development of Kano state.

"We look forward to continued collaboration with the state government to ensure that the rights and welfare of all workers are upheld."

Uzodimma approves new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, announced the approval of a new minimum wage for state workers, set at N70,000.

The decision, which reportedly followed extensive consultations with labour leaders, 'aims to enhance the welfare of workers and pensioners across the state'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng