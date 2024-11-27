Kano state government on Tuesday, November 26, commenced the implementation of the newly-approved N71,000 minimum wage for civil servants

This move comes less than a month after receiving and approving the recommendations of a special committee set up to review the minimum wage

In view of Tuesday's update from the ruling New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) administration, the NLC president met with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Wednesday, November 27

Kano, Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Wednesday, November 27, received a courtesy call from the national body of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by Joe Ajero.

During the meeting, the national body thanked Governor Yusuf and praised him for keeping his promise to implement the N71,000 minimum wage.

Recall the Kano government on Tuesday, November 26, commenced the implementation of the new N71,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

Civil servants in the colossal northern state received alerts for November salary, with the full implementation of the N71,000 minimum wage promised by Governor Yusuf.

N71k minimum wage: Kano NLC hails govt

Meanwhile, the Kano state council of the NLC commended Governor Yusuf for fulfilling his promise to implement the new N71,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the NLC described the government's action as a significant step in improving the welfare and living standards of the state workforce.

Kabiru Inuwa, the state chairman of the NLC, thanked Governor Yusuf for 'prioritising the needs of workers and demonstrating exceptional leadership'.

His words:

“This implementation will undoubtedly boost the morale of workers, upgrade local spending, and contribute to the overall development of Kano state.

"We look forward to continued collaboration with the state government to ensure that the rights and welfare of all workers are upheld."

Osun approves N75,000 minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke, approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state.

The state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, confirmed that the new minimum wage got the executive approval of the governor after the receipt of Public Service Negotiation Committee’s report.

