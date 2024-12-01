The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) planned a nationwide strike on December 1, 2024, but some states have withdrawn from the industrial action

President Bola Tinubu had approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 in July 2024, but its implementation has been slow in many states

Despite the withdrawals, the NLC has vowed to proceed with the strike in states that have not implemented the new minimum wage

The planned December 1 strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) may not be observed in all states as some state chapters have withdrawn from the industrial action.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for Nigerian workers in July 2024.

Members of Nigeria's labour unions march to the parliament building during a protest on the minimum wage system on March 10, 2021. Photo: Adam Abu-bashal/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

While many states have agreed to pay above the N70,000 minimum wage, with Lagos and Rivers states offering the highest pay of N85,000, the implementation has largely yet to take effect.

This report lists the states that have pulled out of the strike:

Imo state

The NLC chairman, Uche Chigaemezu, said the state government has agreed to pay the N70,000 minimum wage, and therefore, there will be no strike.

“We cannot think of embarking on any strike because we have reached an agreement with the state government led by Governor Hope Uzodimma," The Punch quoted him as saying.

Sokoto state

The NLC chapter in Sokoto state has also opted out of the strike after the state government approved the N70,000 minimum wage for state workers.

The secretary of the NLC in the northern state reportedly said:

“We are not joining the strike action; representatives of the labour union and the state government have signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the new minimum wage.”

Oyo state

Similarly, the organised labour in Oyo state has dissociated itself from the strike, citing a good rapport with the state government.

The NLC state chairman and his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Kayode Martins and Bosun Olabiyi, respectively, said labour would not participate in the strike.

Olabiyi said:

“We are dissociating ourselves totally from the strike in the state. We have an understanding with the state government; we are not going on strike because everything is fine in this state.”

Katsina state

The NLC Chairman, Hussaini Danduna, said workers in the state will not join the strike due to an agreement signed with the state government.

“We have signed an agreement with the Katsina State Government, and based on this, we are not going to join the strike action declared by the national executive council of our union," Danduna said.

Akwa Ibom state

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman, Dominic Abang, said public civil servants will not participate in the strike.

He added that the TUC had gone far at the committee level and there was no need to join the strike.

NLC reacts

However, the NLC has dismissed the excuses given by some state chapters, insisting that the welfare of workers must take precedence.

The NLC National Treasurer, Akeem Ambali, said labour will embark on strike in states that have not implemented the new minimum wage.

“Labour will embark on strike by midnight of the 30th of this month (November); we have mobilsed for that", Ambali insisted.

Rivers govt implements new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that just over a month after approving the new minimum wage, the Rivers state government commenced implementing the N85,000 it promised.

Public school teachers and other state workers said they had received their November salary alert, which included the new wage amount.

Chukwuma Osunna, the chairman of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Rivers state chapter, confirmed the payment of the new salary structure in an interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng